Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

Financial Calendar



The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:





7 November 2024 Interim Report Q3 2024

5 February 2025 Preliminary statement of financial results 2024

27 February 2025 Annual report 2024

10 April 2025 Annual General Meeting 2025

1 May 2025 Interim Report Q1 2025

16 July 2025 Interim Report Q2 2025

29 October 2025 Interim Report Q3 2025





Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Head of Investor Relations

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachment