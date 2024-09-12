Alm. Brand A/S - Financial Calendar

The following dates for announcement of financial reporting and holding of general meeting have been set:


7 November 2024        Interim Report Q3 2024

5 February 2025          Preliminary statement of financial results 2024

27 February 2025        Annual report 2024

10 April 2025                Annual General Meeting 2025

1 May 2025                   Interim Report Q1 2025

16 July 2025                 Interim Report Q2 2025

29 October 2025         Interim Report Q3 2025


