Bitget Wallet Launches MemeX - Tool to Find Memecoins with 100x Potential

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet and decentralized ecosystem platform, has launched MemeX, a trading tool designed specifically for meme coin enthusiasts, integrated directly into the Bitget Wallet app. MemeX is designed with advanced features that make trading smoother and more intuitive. It empowers users to easily discover new coins and make smarter decisions, creating a more seamless experience overall. By simplifying the process, MemeX opens the door for users to uncover high-potential meme coins—those that could offer impressive returns, even up to 100x. To mark the launch, Bitget Wallet is hosting a 15-day challenge with a $25,000 prize for discovering high-potential coins.

MemeX currently supports Solana and BNB Chain, with plans to add more networks soon. Architectured to meet the needs of both advanced traders and beginners, it offers powerful tools for experienced users and a simple, user-friendly interface for newcomers.

A key feature of MemeX is its real-time new coin discovery tool, which identifies and displays newly launched meme coins within a few seconds since they are launched, ensuring users never miss out on the latest opportunities. The platform shows coins launched in the past 24 hours, with sorting options by release time for easy tracking. MemeX further simplifies trading with filters based on liquidity, market cap, and trading volume, allowing users to focus on promising coins. Real-time alerts notify users of new listings, while a live ticker highlights trending coins to help users stay ahead of the curve.

"Meme coins have become a major trend in the crypto market, and MemeX is built to address the unique needs of meme coin traders. In a rapidly changing market, our platform helps users discover new opportunities and stay ahead of trends. We aim to create a powerful platform for discovering on-chain assets, combined with timely market insights, to help users make smarter trading decisions," said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet.

MemeX streamlines the trading experience with a one-click buy feature and password-free payment options, speeding up transactions. Users can monitor their meme coin portfolios in real time and quickly sell assets to lock in profits or manage risks. The platform’s one-click copy trading feature allows users to follow successful traders, making it easy to jump on promising trades in a fast-paced environment.

Security and transparency are top priorities for MemeX. The platform integrates third-party contract screening tools to protect users from high-risk coins, enhancing the security of their investments. Additionally, a real-time profit tracker provides transparency with clear visibility into investment performance, making portfolio management easier.

MemeX also encourages community interaction through a fun feature that automatically creates shareable posters of users’ trading results. Whether celebrating gains or learning from losses, users can easily share these posters on social media, helping to spread and celebrate the meme coin culture.

As part of its broader strategy, Bitget Wallet has also launched a $10 million BWB Ecosystem Fund to support the growth of meme coin ecosystems and on-chain services. Bitget Wallet has reinforced its position as a top choice for meme coin traders on Solana and Base chains.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

