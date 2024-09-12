Brown & Brown, Inc. included on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ list for the fifth consecutive year

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Julie Turpin, chief people officer, are proud to announce that Brown & Brown, Inc. (“Brown & Brown”) and our team of companies have been selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune for the prestigious 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List for the fifth consecutive year.



“Our unique culture puts our team, customers and communities first—and differentiates us from other organizations,” says Brown. “We prioritize the team’s well-being and embrace the diversity of talent and thought that contribute to our shared accomplishments and The Power of WE.” He adds, “This recognition as a Best Workplace in Financial Services & Insurance underscores our dedication to inclusivity and providing opportunities for success for all of our teammates now and in the future.”

Turpin shares, “We are a people-first organization and recognition like this would not be possible without our 16,000+ truly inspiring and talented teammates. Embracing the evolving insurance landscape, we are committed to nurturing our talent and continuing our work to become the employer of choice for professionals at every career stage. Together, we’re shaping the future of insurance with unwavering dedication to our people and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is highly competitive and based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the financial services and insurance industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Earlier this year, Brown & Brown was also named to Great Place To Work and Fortune’s 2024 Best Workplaces for Women and Best Workplaces for Millennials lists and awarded the 2023-2024 Platinum Level Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA) for the second year in a row. In addition, Brown & Brown was Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year in October 2023.

