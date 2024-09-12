Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Ensemble to 2024 Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Cincinnati, OH, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Ensemble Health Partners for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care™ List. This is Ensemble’s first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Ensemble, the market leader in end-to-end revenue cycle managed services, is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“We're proud to be named to the Best Workplace in Health Care list for the first time. Ten years ago, I founded Ensemble for two purposes – helping hospitals and to be a great place for people to work and grow. This award recognizes our dedication to those founding principles and our people-first culture,” said Ensemble Founder, President and CEO Judson Ivy. “We strive to be a premier employer of choice for top talent and foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. Thank you to our more than 11,000 associates for your dedication to Ensemble, our clients and our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare.”

The Best Workplaces in Health Care list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

The Best Workplaces in Health Care award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 185,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the health care industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Health Care,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

This is the third culture-based recognition Ensemble has received in 2024 for its commitment to associate engagement and innovation. The firm was named a Top Workplaces USA for the third consecutive year, earning three culture excellence awards for Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development. Ensemble also earned its Great Place To Work Certification for the second year in a row.

“At Ensemble, we’re always building on our culture, challenging the status quo and striving to make work fun, purpose-driven and rewarding for all associates,” said Ensemble Chief Operating Officer Shannon White. “We prioritize open-mindedness and innovation and encourage all associates to share their ideas – they are the heartbeat of Ensemble. Their dedication and spirit play a huge part in our organization’s mission.”

Ensemble takes a multi-faceted approach to maintaining strong associate engagement and staying on the forefront of innovation by focusing on its five core principles:

People first, last and always: People are celebrated as the #1 asset at Ensemble and associate engagement is at the core of corporate decision-making. Recognition and reward programs exist at the enterprise, department and individual level; formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives occur monthly; and associate-led committees coordinate community fundraising and service activities throughout the year.





People are celebrated as the #1 asset at Ensemble and associate engagement is at the core of corporate decision-making. Recognition and reward programs exist at the enterprise, department and individual level; formal diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives occur monthly; and associate-led committees coordinate community fundraising and service activities throughout the year. The status quo isn’t good enough: Associates are encouraged to challenge the status quo and submit ideas to improve processes and products at all levels of the organization. Ensemble’s Innovation Center and annual investment of more than $30 million in research and development provide the necessary resources to help associates bring transformative solutions to life.

Developing you makes us better: To help associates become their personal and professional best, Ensemble offers an extensive virtual learning curriculum, formalized mentorship programs, career development resources, complimentary membership to the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and resources to complete an industry certification, like HFMA Certified Revenue Cycle Representative, within their first nine months of employment.

Your responsibilities go beyond your job description: Success at Ensemble is everyone’s job. From top to bottom, everyone has a voice, and everyone plays a part in the company’s collective success. Associates are expected to contribute through standard daily work and to keep their eyes open for improvement opportunities.

All for one and one for all: As its name suggests, Ensemble’s teams are encouraged to work in concert to achieve success as a group. Opinions and perspectives are solicited from all associates and executive leadership is engaged and accessible at all levels of the organization.



To search and apply for careers with Ensemble and join a Best Workplace in Health Care, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. Through a combination of more than 11,000 certified revenue cycle operators, data-rich intelligence and AI-infused decisioning, Ensemble helps healthcare organizations sustain best-practice revenue cycle operations and maximize their current technology so they can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Health Care by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of more than 8.2 million employees in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 185,000 were from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the health care industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.