PetVivo’s Spryng with OsteoCushion™ Technology Featured in Visionaries on Bloomberg TV

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW), a leading provider of biomedical therapeutics for equines and companion animals, was recently featured in the Sight & Sound's Visionaries Series on Bloomberg Television.



The episode spotlighted PetVivo’s flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology , a revolutionary veterinary medical device that is transforming joint health for animals nationwide.

The unique injectable medical device has garnered widespread attention for its effectiveness in the management of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions that contribute to animal lameness.

By mimicking the composition and function of natural joint cartilage and subsynovial tissue, SPRYNG™ offers a highly effective, drug-free option for veterinarians seeking long-term solutions that improve the quality of life for pets.

After airing on September 5, the Visionaries episode was distributed across New to the Street’s digital platforms, including its YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers, as well to its 300,000+ social media followers on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

The program provides insights for investors, stakeholders, and veterinarians into how PetVivo’s innovative solutions has positioned the company as a leader in the growing veterinary medical device industry.

Visionaries takes viewers inside PetVivo's Minnesota R&D laboratory, where PetVivo CEO, John Lai, along with leading scientists and veterinary experts, provide an in-depth exploration of the advanced science behind Spryng with OsteoCushion™ Technology and its transformative impact on animal joint health.

“Spryng™ has redefined how veterinarians approach joint health,” noted Lai, “making it increasingly important to bring our story to a greater national audience. By creating broader awareness of the use and multiple benefits of Spryng, we hope to accelerate the market adoption of this breakthrough product which has already made a major impact on the health and wellbeing of thousands of equine and companion animals.”

The Visionaries episode may be viewed in its entirety on the PetVivo website by clicking here .

PetVivo recently achieved major milestones with Spryng now used by more than 800 veterinary clinics across 50 states and this resulting in the distribution of more than 10,000 Spryng syringes nationwide since first commercialization.

The increasing success of Spryng™ also reflects the fast growing U.S. animal health market, which is projected to double to $11.3 billion by 2030.

About PetVivo Holdings

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV, PETVW) is a biomedical device company focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The company is pursuing a strategy of developing and commercializing human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in capital and time efficient ways. A key component of this strategy is an accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices that can enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated human pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has developed a robust pipeline of products for the medical treatment of animals and people, with a portfolio of 21 patents that protect the company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The company’s commercially launched flagship product, Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injectable designed for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses.

For more information about PetVivo and its revolutionary Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, email info1@petvivo.com or visit petvivo.com or sprynghealth.com .

