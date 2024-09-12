HP Imagine 2024: Innovating for the Future of Work

News Highlights:

HP to showcase new AI-powered innovations spanning Personal Systems, Print, and Workforce Solutions portfolios

Leadership in workplace experiences highlighted through collaboration tools; and reliable and secure IT platforms designed to support diverse work environments

Unveils findings on the impact of AI on the workplace in second annual HP Work Relationship Index research



PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will host its annual HP Imagine innovation event on September 24, 2024, to launch the newest technologies shaping the future of work. HP Imagine: The Future of Work will explore how innovative technologies including AI are revolutionizing the modern workplace, driving growth, and enhancing user experiences across all HP products and services.

With only 27% of employees reporting a healthy relationship with worki, it’s clear companies are struggling to evolve with the rise of AI and flexible workspaces. HP Imagine will illustrate how technology can help bridge the gap between company growth and personal fulfillment. Attendees will experience firsthand how AI PCs, advanced printing solutions, and robust workforce platforms can transform the way we work and collaborate.

“HP Imagine provides us with the opportunity to showcase our vision for the future of work,” said Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer of HP Inc. “Our solutions and experiences enable people to work the way they want, fostering growth, fulfillment, and innovation.”

HP Imagine is an exclusive event featuring the company's strategic vision and continued investment in the importance of employee satisfaction through HP’s Work Relationship Index research. Attendees will also be among the first to see new products in three focus areas: personalized experiences, collaboration and workspaces, and IT platforms. Speakers include Enrique Lores, President and Chief Executive Officer; Alex Cho, President of HP Personal Systems; Dave Shull, President of HP Workforce Solutions; and Tuan Tran, President of President of HP Imaging, Printing & Solutions among others who will take the stage to reinforce the power of the company’s innovation driving the future of work.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

i 2023 HP Work Relationship Index Report. HP commissioned an online survey managed by Edelman Data & Intelligence (DxI) that fielded between June 9 – July 10, 2023, in 12 countries: the U.S., France, India, U.K., Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia. HP surveyed 15,624 respondents in total – 12,012 knowledge workers (~1,000 in each country); 2,408 IT decision makers (~200 in each country); and 1,204 business leaders (~100 in each country).

