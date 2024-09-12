Phillips Edison & Company to Host PECO GROW Update for Financial Advisors and Retail Investors on September 18

CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) (“PECO” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, will host a PECO GROW Update for financial advisors and retail investors on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET. During the webcast, PECO will discuss the business and answer questions from financial advisors and retail investors.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Edison, President Bob Myers and Chief Financial Officer John Caulfield will host the webcast and Q&A session.

The PECO GROW presentation will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at Investor Relations | Phillips Edison.

PECO GROW Webcast Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (800) 715-9871

International Dial-In Number: 1 (646) 307-1963

Conference ID: 5434174

Webcast link: PECO GROW Webcast Link

An audio replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the presentation using the same link.

About Phillips Edison & Company

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (“PECO”) is one of the nation’s largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers. PECO’s centers feature a mix of national and regional retailers providing necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States. PECO’s top grocery anchors include Kroger, Publix, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize. As of June 30, 2024, PECO managed 306 shopping centers, including 286 wholly-owned centers comprising 32.6 million square feet across 31 states and shopping centers owned in two institutional joint ventures. PECO is focused on creating great omni-channel, grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving communities, one neighborhood shopping center at a time.

Investors

Kimberly Green, Head of Investor Relations

(513) 692-3399, kgreen@phillipsedison.com