Scotlynn Supports Friday the 13th in Port Dover with Equipment, Volunteers, and Community Spirit

PORT DOVER, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn is proud to continue its involvement in Port Dover’s legendary Friday the 13th motorcycle rally, a major event that draws thousands of visitors and raises funds for local charities. As a Norfolk County-based company, Scotlynn remains committed to the event’s success by providing resources and volunteers.



This year, Scotlynn is partnering with the Port Dover Board of Trade and the Kinsmen Club, supplying refrigerated reefer trucks to keep refreshments cold, which supports local charities. Scotlynn employees are also volunteering with the Kinsmen and Port Dover Scouts from September 11-14, helping with food huts, stage setup, bartending, and raffle ticket sales.

“We are so proud to be a part of Friday the 13th,” said Scott Biddle, CEO of Scotlynn and a Port Dover native. “This event is a key part of Port Dover’s identity and brings the community together in a special way. I grew up here, and it’s always amazing to see how much this rally supports local charities and businesses. Scotlynn is honored to play a role in giving back to the town that means so much to me and the company.”

The Port Dover Kinsmen Club praised Scotlynn’s contributions, stating their support is essential for keeping the event running smoothly and raising money for charities.

About Scotlynn:

Scotlynn is one of North America’s leading logistics, transportation, and agricultural companies, and is headquartered in Norfolk County, Ontario. With a strong commitment to community involvement, sustainability, and innovation, Scotlynn is proud to support local initiatives and help ensure the success of major events like Friday the 13th that strengthen the fabric of the region.