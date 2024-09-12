Syntiant Receives Recognition from Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit for its Computer Vision Models and Rapid Retraining Tools

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., the recognized leader in low power edge AI deployment, today announced it has received a Memorandum of Success from the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for successfully completing a prototype of a rapidly tunable autonomous sensing capability. Specifically, the company demonstrated compute-efficient AI-based automatic target recognition (ATR) combined with a rapid retraining capability for unmanned vehicles (UxVs) operating in disconnected, denied, intermittent and/or limited (DDIL) communications environments.



As part of the U.S. Navy’s Project Overmatch, the DIU in collaboration with the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), selected Syntiant as part of a Commercial Solutions Opening to identify vendors that could address the challenges of UxVs operating in data restricted environments. Project Overmatch is tasked with delivering the connective infrastructure to support a U.S. Navy hybrid fleet, ensuring seamless integration and communication across naval assets.

“Syntiant is committed to supporting DoD missions at sea, on land, in the air and in space,” said Ethan Wais, general manager of federal at Syntiant. “The DIU success memo underscores the effectiveness of Syntiant’s deep learning solutions and our ability to successfully demonstrate deployment-grade AI at the edge, alongside rapid model retraining from forward-deployed locations. Whether working with large legacy ISR platforms, small form-factor unmanned systems, or even smart radios, we look forward to working with our U.S. government partners to deploy AI on SWaP-constrained [size, weight and power] edge platforms across the DoD enterprise.”

Syntiant’s prototype demonstrated a host of key attributes necessary for widescale deployment across a heterogeneous U.S. Navy fleet of UxVs, including:

Production-grade AI models that deliver high accuracy and run entirely at the edge.

Ability to quickly tune and update algorithms in the field with minimal additional data.

Compatibility across a broad range of edge compute architectures, including arm CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and Qualcomm’s Hexagon processors.

Class-leading compute efficiency enabling AI on very low-power hardware.

Small model size to enable rapid deployment to edge platforms over limited bandwidth.



“With Syntiant’s technology, the United States Navy will be able to deploy an edge AI solution across a diverse fleet of vehicles that will help maintain maritime domain awareness more efficiently and effectively, helping achieve its goals for mission autonomy,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Commander and DIU Program Manager, Al Williams. “Syntiant’s solution can also run on many Navy platforms, eliminating the need to develop custom AI models, enabling wide scalability and lowering costs.”

Syntiant’s selection as an approved DoD vendor is available online by visiting the DIU Commercial Solutions Catalog.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering hardware and software solutions for edge AI deployment. The company’s purpose-built silicon and hardware-agnostic models are being deployed globally to power edge AI speech, audio, sensor and vision applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors. Syntiant also provides compute-efficient software solutions with proprietary model architectures that enable world-leading inference speed and minimized memory footprint across a broad range of processors. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund and Atlantic Bridge Capital. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn .

Media Contact: