The Future of IR: How To Harness the Power of AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has created a wave of excitement in the IR industry – and our blog shares tips for how to get started.



You’ll learn how AI can help:

Boost productivity

Enhance data analysis

Personalize communications

And more!

Read the full post.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. It starts with GlobeNewswire, which for more than 30 years has been the globally trusted press release distribution and regulatory filing service to leading organizations. From there, gain deeper audience insights with our world-class media and social monitoring tools, and elevate shareholder confidence with our award-winning investor relations solutions, so that you—the modern PR, IR and marketing pro—are well-equipped to engage, educate and excite your audience.

Learn more at notified.com, subscribe to our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Contact Information

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.