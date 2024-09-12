NowVertical Group Streamlines LATAM Business Structure

All current and future A10 obligations and earnouts to be satisfied with one-time cash payment

NowVertical better positioned to seamlessly apply organic growth strategies across LATAM

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), a leading data analytics and AI solutions company, announces that it has completed the restructuring of its obligations in respect of Group Analytics 10 and Inteligencia de Negocios and its affiliate entities (together, “A10”) as part of restructuring its LATAM operations.

This restructuring releases the Company from all current and future obligations relating to the A10 Group, which was acquired in February 2023, in exchange for a one-time cash payment of US$130,000 to be paid by the Company in installments. The cash payment satisfies all earn out obligations and the remaining holdback amount payable to the A10 vendors.

“This restructuring allows us to streamline our business structure and further aligns our LATAM operations with the rest of our operating portfolio,” said Sandeep Mendiratta, CEO of NowVertical. “This important milestone under our “One Brand, One Business” strategy further integrates our business units. Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are significant regions in LATAM for our Company. We are now in a position to apply our organic growth strategies seamlessly across all major LATAM regions in order to accelerate growth. We plan to do so by cross-selling and up-selling our solutions and services and leveraging our technology partnerships that were previously siloed amongst different regions.”

