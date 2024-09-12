Veritext Receives Aetna Gold Workplace Well-Being Award

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces the company has received a Gold-level Aetna Workplace Well-Being Award. This recognition underscores Veritext’s commitment to fostering a comprehensive well-being program for its employees.



Veritext’s well-being program earned this award based on its performance in the following areas:

Mental well-being : Providing top-tier mental health programs and training to support employees’ mental wellness.

: Providing top-tier mental health programs and training to support employees’ mental wellness. Social well-being : Championing diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance initiatives; offering a hybrid work environment; and facilitating access to employee resource groups, mentorship programs and virtual and in-person team-building activities.

: Championing diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance initiatives; offering a hybrid work environment; and facilitating access to employee resource groups, mentorship programs and virtual and in-person team-building activities. Physical and financial well-being: Offering wellness seminars, activity challenges, health coaching and preventative care; providing access to reproductive support, tuition reimbursement, financial workshops, retirement account options with a generous employer match, employer-funded spending accounts, comprehensive ancillary benefits and competitive equitable pay practices.



“We are dedicated to creating a workplace well-being program that supports our employees across all areas of their lives – from mental health to physical and financial well-being,” states Janel O’Connor, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, chief people officer, Veritext. “Recognizing that each employee has unique needs, we’ve designed our programs to be inclusive and adaptable, ensuring everyone can find the support they need.”

Veritext received Bronze-level recognition from Aetna in 2023.

Jessica Dale, account executive – middle market, Aetna, adds, “Veritext’s jump to Gold status in 2024 reflects the company’s commitment to prioritizing employee well-being. We’re honored to continue our partnership with a company that values the health and happiness of its workforce.”

For more information on Veritext, visit www.veritext.com.

About the Awards

Employers complete the award application using data from their most recent 12-month program year. This includes information on their well-being strategy and design, communications and organizational engagement, workplace programs and policies, incentives and engagement and program evaluation.

The awards are available to Aetna middle market, public and labor and national account employer segments in the United States with a minimum of 100 employees. This includes fully insured and self-funded employers with an Aetna medical plan.

A peer review committee made up of well-being professionals reviews and scores all applications based on predefined criteria.

The awards were established in 2017.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

