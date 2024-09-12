PeopleOne Health and RosenCare Enhance Employee Healthcare with Innovative Model for Orange County Public Schools

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a trailblazer in value-based primary care, and RosenCare , a premier healthcare provider known for its cutting-edge healthcare solutions, today announced a partnership with Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) to deliver their award-winning healthcare services to OCPS employees and their families. This collaboration underscores OCPS's commitment to offering employees exceptional healthcare benefits and cost savings by keeping people healthier.



As part of this initiative, PeopleOne Health and RosenCare will open four new health centers across Orlando. In a state in which an additional 22,000 physicians will be needed by 2030 to address a growing physician shortage, these conveniently located centers will provide members with comprehensive, personalized healthcare, including primary care, chronic condition management, diagnostics, pharmacy services, pediatrics, mental health, weight management, and more.

A forward-thinking employer, OCPS selected PeopleOne Health and RosenCare for their proven healthcare model, which has consistently achieved top-tier employee satisfaction scores and demonstrated significant improvements in overall well-being. Employees will have access to appointments with a top-tier medical team with no out-of-pocket cost. By focusing on keeping people healthier, the model is also expected to generate significant savings for the school district.

"We are excited to partner with PeopleOne Health and RosenCare. It allows the district to provide a no-cost option of medical benefits for our employees,” said Dr. Maria Vazquez, Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools. “It also represents a major step towards setting a new standard in employee healthcare."

"We are honored to partner with OCPS on this transformative opportunity to bring best-in-class healthcare to employees and family members of the school district,” said Jordan Taradash , CEO of PeopleOne Health. “Our model of preventive, personalized care has consistently delivered healthier outcomes, and we are excited to deliver these benefits to the dedicated staff and families of OCPS. Together, we are creating a more sustainable future for the entire community."

“This is a game-changer on so many levels because we are all about improving lives, changing lives and saving lives,” said Kenneth Aldridge, RN, BSN, MS-HSA, Director of Health Services for RosenCare. “We are proud that OCPS is now aligned with our vision of advanced primary care by increasing access and quality care, while in turn ultimately reducing costs for OCPS members, the district and the state.”

OCPS employees currently have access to the first of four locations at 207 West Gore Street in Orlando, FL. Employees and their dependents can enroll at any time throughout the year. Members can find more information here .

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at rosencare.com .

Orange County Public Schools is the 8th-largest school district in the nation and the fourth-largest in Florida serving nearly 209,000 enrolled students. The students come from 199 countries and speak 174 languages or dialects. There are 213 Pre-K through grade 12 schools operated by the district, in addition the district operates Orange Technical College which consists of five post-secondary technical college campuses and two additional branches. Over 40 magnet programs offer specialized curriculum, catering to unique student interests. Every student in OCPS is provided a digital device as part of the one-to-one digital learning initiative. OCPS is the one of the largest employers in Orange County, Florida with more than 24,000 full- and part-time employees. More information can be found at www.ocps.net

