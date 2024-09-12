Verizon Business to showcase 5G’s role in transforming content creation and distribution at IBC2024

What you need to know:



For the second year in a row, Verizon Business has partnered with IBC’s Accelerator Program to highlight how predictive generative AI enhances the connection between content and its audiences

Verizon Business has been shortlisted for two awards including the IABM BaM Awards 2024 and the IBC Innovation Awards for its Intelligent Broadcast Edge solution

Iris Meijer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Verizon Business, will hold a fireside chat on industry transformation on the main stage on September 15



NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business is heading back to IBC2024 to demonstrate how its technology solutions empower broadcasters, content creators, and rights owners to innovate and elevate their customer and fan experiences. Verizon Business experts will be onsite to discuss how it is helping meet the changing demands of the industry in terms of cloud adoption, remote production needs, and new consumption and delivery models.

Verizon Business installed a Private 5G network in the IBC Accelerator Zone at the RAI to power a first-of-its-kind interactive experience that leverages AI to build and deliver personalized highlight clips of sporting events to end consumers based on their unique preferences. This innovative demo will showcase how the ultra low-latency of Verizon’s Private 5G network enables near-instantaneous content processing, which will allow broadcasters the ability to deliver real-time, bespoke sports content directly from the field of play to viewers worldwide.

“IBC2024 is an opportunity for Verizon Business to further its unique role of enabling innovation in the media and entertainment industry. By combining our best-in-class solutions with our team of professionals from the industry, organizations can elevate the customer experience and maximize the value of their content,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “At IBC2024 our goal is to have meaningful discussions about how Verizon Business is driving the industry forward by providing personalized, seamless, and high-quality experiences to our customers’ audiences worldwide.”

During the conference, Meijer will speak to Mary Ann Halford, Principal, Halford Media Advisory on the main stage to discuss technology for growth in the media and entertainment, as the industry finds itself in the middle of a major digital transformation. The pair will be joined by Grant Nodine, SVP Technology, National Hockey League to discuss how, as content development continues to slow, the media and entertainment industry is increasingly pivoting towards technology to drive efficiency and growth as it relates to content delivery and audience engagement.

Verizon Business has been shortlisted for two awards including the IABM BaM Awards 2024 and the IBC Innovation Awards for Verizon Intelligent Broadcast Edge solution - winners will be announced at the event.

Additional leadership presence for Verizon Business at IBC2024 includes:

Josh Arensberg, Chief Technology Officer of Media & Entertainment at Verizon Business who is continuing his role as Chair of the IABM Board, a role he was appointed last year.

Tim Stevens, Global Leader, Strategic Innovation, Media & Entertainment at Verizon Business, will participate in a panel at the IBC Showcase Theatre with the National Hockey League (NHL) to discuss how Zixi and Verizon Business are working together to deliver NHL content over 5G networks, reducing costs for broadcasters and simplifying complex cloud-based video workflows.

ErinRose Widner, Global Head of Business Strategy for Emerging and Creative Technologies in Media & Entertainment at Verizon Business, and current member of the IBC Council, who is leading a GenAI IBC Accelerator project that will be showcased at IBC2024 in collaboration with industry leaders such as Paramount Global, Al Jazeera, Magnifi and Xansr Media that enhances live broadcasts by generating authentic personalized content.



For more information about Verizon Business Media & Entertainment, visit: https://www.verizon.com/business/solutions/industry/media-entertainment/

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.