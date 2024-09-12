Hapbee Expands Retail Distribution with Target Stores

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a leading digital wellness technology company, announces that it will expand the retail footprint of its innovative Smart Sleep Pad to more than 300 Target stores nationwide starting in October 2024.



The Hapbee Smart Sleep Pad was launched as part of Target’s Digital Health program in stores, as well as online at Target.com. Target (NYSE: TGT) is ranked as the 6th largest retailer in the United States by the National Retail Federation with 2023 sales of more than $106 Billion1. Minneapolis-based Target is a leader in emerging consumer trends like digital wellness and innovation that improves the lives of its customers.

The Smart Sleep Pad retails for $199 at Target, is covered by a 100-day satisfaction guarantee and comes with a free 30-day trial Hapbee subscription providing access to over 75 sleep, mood and performance settings. Customers can scan a QR code on a custom-designed shelf display in store to learn more product details.

“Hapbee at Target is about giving consumers access to devices that foster overall wellness – where they shop. This expansion with Target, a trusted industry innovator with massive consumer reach, is an extremely positive leading indicator for Hapbee,” said CEO Yona Shtern, “With prominent Hapbee users like Jaylen Brown, Heather Thomson, Jason Kidd and others now starting to share how Hapbee has helped them improve their sleep and productivity, a growing number of consumers will make their way to Target stores and to Target.com to improve their overall wellbeing – which aligns with our company’s mission to help people become the best version of themselves, however that is defined by each one of us .”

According to the CDC, a third of U.S. adults report that they usually get less than the recommended amount of sleep. Not getting enough sleep is linked with many chronic diseases and conditions.

Hapbee's Smart Sleep Pad offers a transformative alternative solution. Leveraging ultra-low radio frequencies, it delivers a non-chemical, all-natural alternative to optimize sleep, elevate mood and boost productivity, all powered by Hapbee’s innovative digital wellness app where users can manage their overall wellness and get visibility into personalized indicators.

Today's announcement builds on Hapbee’s growth strategy through retail distribution expansion and its overarching goal of helping to improve people’s wellness through innovative solutions like its Smart Sleep Pad.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a publicly traded, digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Wellness Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity and focus, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee devices and subscriptions are available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

Hapbee trades on TSXV under the symbol HAPB and on the OTC under the symbol HAPBF.

You can learn more about Hapbee at www.hapbee.com

