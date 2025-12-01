Hapbee Delivers Record Profit of USD $1.43 Million in Second Straight Quarter of Growth, Posts Q3 Revenue of $446,897 and Earnings of 0.5 Cents Per Share

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF), a wearable wellness technology company and the pioneer of bio-streaming frequency and vibration wellness products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Led by a new management team, Q3 marks the second consecutive and most profitable quarter in Hapbee’s history. Hapbee made further investments in scalable product architecture, continued development of the V2 neckband, expanded subscription revenues, and improved financial resilience in Q3. The Company also advanced its scalable market deployment plan, increased focus on fem-tech and frequency-healing partnerships, and continued preparing for a major rebrand.

Q3 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Record Net Profit. Hapbee achieved net income of USD $1,431,567, the highest quarterly profit in Company history, compared to net income of $17,988 in Q2 2025 and a net loss of ($6,596,111) for FY 2024. Subscription Growth: Total paid subscribers increased by 93% quarter-over-quarter (4,570 vs. 2,370 in Q2) and 188% compared to Q1 2025. Subscription revenue increased 34% to $108,694, and 105% compared to Q1 2025. Gross Margin Improvement: Gross margin increased to 44%, up significantly from 31% at year-end 2024. Margin fluctuations reflected temporary inventory constraints following strong Q2 demand. Strengthened Financial Position: Accounts payable decreased 41% to USD $1,716,087; promissory notes reduced 76% to $351,335; warrant liability decreased 26% to $1,169,836; and cash increased to $259,791 (YE 2024: $132,274). Device Sales & Revenue: Net revenues totaled $446,897, representing a 231% increase over Q3 2024 ($135,183). Device unit sales were 1,270 units, compared to 1,846 units in Q2, impacted by inventory shortages caused by demand in Q2. Revenue of $446,897 and EPS (Earnings per Share) at 0.5 cents per share. Hapbee generated quarterly earnings of approximately 0.53 cents per share. Based on Hapbee’s current share price of USD $0.03, this equates to an annualized earnings multiple of 1.4x.

“Hapbee delivered a truly transformational quarter, and we are incredibly proud of the efforts and sacrifices made by our new management team,” said Riz Shah, Chairman of the Board. “Achieving the strongest profit in our Company’s history while providing the company’s first-ever positive earnings per share reflects the strength and execution of our new team. While we still have lots of work to do, our plans include focusing on licensing our technology to expand our product roadmap, focus on the fem-tech market and with our upcoming rebrand, to enable us to scale as efficiently as possible in 2026 and beyond.”

New and Expanded Leadership

Hapbee expanded its executive leadership across product development, neuroscience, sleep, fem-tech, and capital markets, including:

Krishna Subramanian – Chief Financial Officer & Board Member. Krishna brings decades of global financial leadership, specializing in corporate restructuring, capital markets, and operational discipline. Jodie Jackson – Chief Neural Optimization Officer. Jodie brings deep expertise in neuroscience, human performance, and behavioral optimization, ensuring the Company’s bio-streaming library aligns with evidence-based neurophysiology and real-world user needs. Nancy Rothstein – Chief Sleep Officer. A nationally recognized authority on sleep health and education, Nancy is guiding Hapbee’s sleep-focused product development, partnerships, and content strategy. Hasan Shahid – Board Member (Capital Markets). Founder and CIO of a New York–based hedge fund, Hasan adds institutional investment expertise and strategic insight into capital structure, M&A, and long-term shareholder value creation. Pat Murray – Head of Product Development. Pat leads the engineering and manufacturability strategy for Hapbee’s hardware, overseeing the creation of universally compatible components and the development of the V2 neckband. TJ Varghese – Head of Device Management. TJ drives Hapbee’s next-generation architecture - ensuring that all components are impactful in design, modular, embeddable, and optimized for future licensing and large-scale deployment.

Additionally, Rachid Lassal has stepped down from the Board. The Company thanks Mr. Lassal for his dedicated service, contributions, and guidance during his tenure.

New Focus on Licensing Technology to Penetrate Wellness Device Market

The Company has advanced its scalable product roadmap, driven by developing universally applicable engineering components, and continued development of the V2 neckband ‘halo’ product designed for improved comfort, enhanced signal delivery, and next-generation architecture, to significantly broaden Hapbee’s customer base.

Revamped App for Large-Scale Market Deployment

Hapbee is preparing a major Q4 release of its mobile app, featuring:

A new AI-powered wellness concierge

Integration with Apple Health, Oura Ring, and WHOOP

‘Airplane’ mode for use during your flight

New signal blends and boosted intensities

A rebuilt backend designed for large-scale membership growth



Expansion into Fem-Tech and Frequency-Healing Audiences:

Hapbee deepened its focus on women’s wellness, addressing sleep, stress, hormonal shifts, and emotional fatigue, while aligning with frequency-healing partnerships and communities.

In addition to scaling through licensing and partner-led distribution, Hapbee is actively identifying potential acquisition targets within the frequency-wellness, vibrational-healing, and energetics technology sectors to accelerate category leadership and expand its intellectual property portfolio.

Significantly Reduced Liabilities and Improved Resilience:

The Company materially improved its balance sheet through reductions in payables, promissory notes, and warrant liabilities, reinforcing financial stability.

Preparation for Major Rebrand:

Hapbee is actively preparing a broad rebrand centered on natural, non-ingestible wellness solutions and increased consumer awareness of electromagnetic-mediated biological benefits.

Progress Toward Licensing & Partner-Led Distribution:

Hapbee continued building toward licensing agreements, revenue-share structures, and partner-led distribution channels using lower entry-point priced products and universally compatible components.

Krishna Subramanian, Chief Financial Officer, added: “We significantly strengthened our financial foundation through improved profitability, liability reductions, and recurring subscription growth. Q3 demonstrates that Hapbee can scale while reinvesting strategically in innovation and licensing. We enter Q4 with renewed momentum and strong positioning for 2026.”

More About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies is a wearable wellness technology company with a proprietary platform that delivers low-power digital signals through its bio-streaming devices to help users optimize how they feel—supporting sleep, relaxation, focus, and performance without ingesting compounds.

Learn more at www.hapbee.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking information in this release reflects management’s current expectations and is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. This includes risks related to regulatory approvals, consumer adoption, economic conditions, strategic partnerships, product development timelines, and other factors described in the Company’s filings at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

