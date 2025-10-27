Hapbee Appoints New Leaders to Accelerate Women’s Wellness Through Frequency Healing Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies Inc. (“Hapbee” or the “Company”) (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF | FWB: HA1) — Hapbee Technologies Inc. (“Hapbee”), the pioneer in frequency-based digital wellness technology, today announced the appointment of Jodie Jackson as Chief Neural Optimization Officer and Nancy H. Rothstein as Chief Sleep Officer.

These additions mark a defining moment for Hapbee’s evolution as the company deepens its commitment to women’s wellness - a sector rapidly transforming the global health landscape. The initiative aligns with Hapbee’s long-term growth strategy to scale its proprietary frequency-based platform across the expanding FemTech market, which is projected to surpass USD 177 billion by 2033 with annual growth exceeding 13% CAGR (Straits Research, 2025).

Jodie Jackson, an authority in behavioral neuroscience and neuroplasticity, will lead Hapbee’s efforts to design personalized neural frequency protocols that address cognitive, emotional, and hormonal balance. Nancy H. Rothstein, MBA - internationally known as The Sleep Ambassador® - will oversee the development of Hapbee’s sleep programs and hospitality integrations, drawing on decades of experience in providing sleep information and education to optimize its impact on productivity, health, and life.

“No one is better equipped to inform the world - and shape the products that serve women - than women themselves,” said Riz Shah, Chairman of Hapbee Technologies. “As a father, son, sibling, and husband, I’ve seen firsthand how women shoulder immense emotional and physical demands. Supporting women’s wellness isn’t a marketing campaign; it’s essential to Hapbee’s mission and a major part of the next chapter of our growth. We’re incredibly proud to lead with empathy, science, and purpose.”

The company’s upcoming innovations will include new frequency routines designed to support hormonal harmony, stress management, and restorative sleep. Partnerships with women’s health networks, wellness practitioners, and hotel groups will further scale the reach of Hapbee’s technology globally.

“Everyone deserves technologies created with them in mind—not retrofitted after the fact, particularly for women,” said Nancy H. Rothstein, Chief Sleep Officer. “Sleep is critical to our health – and Hapbee offers a safe, natural path to restore rest, recharge energy, and reclaim emotional balance without consuming unnecessary pills or medicines.”

“It’s a privilege to join Hapbee in advancing women’s wellness through innovative frequency technologies,” added Jodie Jackson, Chief Neural Optimization Officer. “As a mother and working professional focused on unlocking human potential, I am excited to contribute to shaping how Hapbee’s technology can empower people to optimize focus, rest and resilience.”

About Hapbee

Hapbee Technologies Inc. is a leading wearable neuro-wellness company using proprietary ultra-low frequency technology to help people enhance their sleep, focus, and relaxation—safely and naturally. Hapbee’s products are trusted by wellness professionals, high performers, and consumers across more than 40 countries.

