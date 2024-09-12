FLYR Hires Will Cunningham as Chief Operating Officer

San Francisco, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry, today announced the arrival of Will Cunningham as its new Chief Operating Officer.



Will joins FLYR from WestCap, a strategic operating and investing firm, where he played a critical role as a Principal in the firm’s investment activity and capital origination. At WestCap, Will led investments in businesses spanning financial technology, experience technology, and infrastructure technology, including WestCap’s initial investment in FLYR in 2021, and joined FLYR’s Board of Directors as a result.

“We are thrilled to welcome Will to the FLYR crew,” said Alex Mans, Founder and CEO of FLYR. “As a board member of FLYR as well as other travel companies prior to joining us, he developed deep knowledge about our business and the needs of the customers and industry we serve. Will is fully invested in our mission of unlocking the freedom to innovate for the travel industry, and will play a big role in helping us execute toward that vision.”

“I have been so impressed with every member of the FLYR team, from the executive team to individual contributors around the world – they are the driving force behind the company's incredible growth,” said Will Cunningham, COO, FLYR. “I look forward to partnering with teams across geographies and departments to foster innovation and creativity.”



“WestCap is deeply committed to partnering to build the best technology companies of tomorrow. Part of that strategy and unwavering support is to work closely with disruptive leaders like FLYR,” said Laurence A. Tosi, Managing Partner and Founder of WestCap. “Will has done an amazing job working with Alex and his team to scale the most innovative company in travel infrastructure in decades — addressing a need for change in an industry long in need of fresh ideas. His joining FLYR at this critical time of scaling is part of WestCap's strategy of dedicating our best minds and talent to the companies we serve. We could not be more proud of Will and more excited for this next step in WestCap's partnership with FLYR.”



Will has also served as a board member or board observer for Hopper, Peek, AppDirect, Addepar, and Hunt Club, having additionally led WestCap’s investments in StubHub, iCapital, and Deep Sky. Prior to WestCap, Will was an investor at Tenex Capital Management and Westfield Capital Management. Will received his B.A. in Statistics from Harvard University, with a Secondary in Economics.



FLYR is a technology company that unlocks freedom to innovate for the travel industry – eliminating legacy constraints to enable real-time decision making and create the experiences travelers seek. Cloud native, FLYR leverages technologies including deep learning, an advanced form of AI. FLYR is helping airlines and hospitality businesses around the globe improve revenue performance, reduce cost, and modernize their e-commerce experience. Learn more at flyr.com.





