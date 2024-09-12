Qualifacts Announces Carrie Lazorchak as New Chief Revenue Officer

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, today announced the appointment of Carrie Lazorchak as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately.

Lazorchak brings over 20 years of experience driving growth and customer success in the SaaS industry. Throughout her career, she has held strategic leadership positions at various technology companies, including Definitive Healthcare and SimilarWeb. Most recently, she served as CRO at Definitive Healthcare, where she led commercial and customer success teams focused on delivering healthcare commercial insights that improve patient care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carrie to the Qualifacts team,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Her proven track record of building high-performing sales teams and her deep understanding of the SaaS business model will be instrumental in driving our continued growth and success.”

Lazorchak’s expertise extends far beyond sales. She possesses a strong passion for customer success and a wealth of experience building and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders.

“I’m excited to join Qualifacts at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Lazorchak. “Qualifacts’ commitment to improving the lives of individuals and communities through innovative software solutions is truly inspiring. I look forward to working with the talented team at Qualifacts to expand our reach and empower behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations to deliver exceptional care.”

About Carrie Lazorchak

Carrie Lazorchak is a seasoned sales leader with a proven track record of success in the SaaS industry. Prior to joining Qualifacts, she served as CRO at Definitive Healthcare and held leadership positions at SimilarWeb and Nuance Communications. Lazorchak holds a B.A. in Communications and Marketing from Salisbury State University and a M.S. in Information and Telecommunication Systems from The Johns Hopkins University.

About Qualifacts

Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations. Its mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative software and data solutions, including its award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Over its nearly 25-year journey, Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 3,000 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs). Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to simplify workflows and improve clinical productivity, compliance and state reporting, revenue, business intelligence, client outcomes, and more.