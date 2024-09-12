CannabisNewsWire Selected as the Official NewsWire of NY Cannabis Insider; IBN to Serve as Official Media Sponsor

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a specialized communications platform for the cannabis sector and one of the 65+ brands powered by IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), is pleased to announce that it will collaborate with NY Cannabis Insider , in its capacity as the Official NewsWire of the event. In addition, IBN will serve as the Official Media Sponsor, enhancing reach and recognition for the event scheduled for September 25, 2024 at The Desmond Hotel in Albany, New York.



NY Cannabis Insider is New York state's premiere cannabis industry insights and networking event. During the event’s primary discussion topic, “Making Money in the legal NYS market”, invited speakers will detail their experiences of creating and replicating financially successful businesses in the legal marijuana industry.

Attendees at the limited-ticket event will include current licensees and wannabes, entrepreneurs, attorneys, and politicians. Invited panellists will provide access to educational opportunities relating to policy, technology, and regulations, and participate in the platform for high-powered networking.

IBN, as the Official Media Sponsor of the NY Cannabis Insider Conference, and CNW, as the Official NewsWire, will work in conjunction with one another to leverage an extensive array of corporate communications tools to elevate the recognition of the expo, as well as of invited speakers and participating companies. CannabisNewsWire will provide amplified article syndication to its 5,000+ strategic syndication partners as well as feature the conference on its dedicated events page. IBN, and several of its 65+ brands such as CBDWire, and HempWire will also feature conference details on each of their websites, driving visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public.

Lindsay Wickham, Events Specialist at NY Cannabis Insider, said, “Although there has been considerable progress towards legal and policy reform in the cannabis industry, over the past few years prevailing business models have seen mixed success. This event tackles the question – “How to build a sustainable and profitable business in this new domain?” We are pleased to engage CannabisNewsWire as the Official Newswire for this impactful event. Due to their expertise and significant understanding of the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, IBN’s collective brand network will drive considerable visibility of our speakers, participating companies, and the event itself.”

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations, IBN, added, “NY Cannabis is one of the most respected producers of cannabis-related events in New York state. Their highly informative events have played a significant role in shaping the discourse around legalised cannabis and the hemp industry. We are thrilled to be collaborating with them and their highly professional team for the upcoming August 2024 event. This is a must-attend event for budding entrepreneurs and seasoned industry experts to best identify strategies to build a successful cannabis-centered business in this rapidly evolving sector. This event is specifically structured to expand the knowledge base as well as develop fresh professional relationships of all the attendees.”

For additional information about the event, including event registration, visit https://www.cannabisinsiderevents.com/august2024

