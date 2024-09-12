Robo Advisor Global Market Forecast Report 2024-2030, with Focus on Recent Developments with Hedgehog, Revolut and J.P. Morgan

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Robo Advisor Market by Business Model (Hybrid Robo Advisors, Pure Robo Advisors), Provider (Banks, Fintech Robo Advisors, Traditional Wealth Managers), Service Type, End-User - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robo Advisor Market grew from USD 6.36 billion in 2023 to USD 8.01 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 26.71%, reaching USD 33.38 billion by 2030.



Robo advisors provide users with personalized investment advice, portfolio recommendations, and asset management solutions at a significantly lower cost compared to traditional human financial advisors. The expansion of financial sectors and the increasing popularity of online trading as a source of income among individuals worldwide are accelerating the use of robo-advisors. Additionally, growing digitization in financial services has increased the need for efficient wealth management solutions, further propelling the demand for robo advisors. However, limited customization options and lack of flexibility can refrain customers from adopting robo advisor services. The ongoing advancements in robo advisors to improve their performance and user experience are expected to encourage their adoption by end users worldwide.





Evolving technology, increasing demand for digital financial services, and growing millennial population have contributed to the elevated demand for robo advisors in the Americas. The APAC is witnessing rapid adoption of robo advisory platforms due to the surging internet penetration rate and central banks encouraging digital innovation in finance. Steady growth in the adoption of robo advisory solutions due to the robust regulatory frameworks that promote transparency and investor protection measures alongside investment in fintech and digital solutions by financial institutions are expanding the usage of robo advisors in the EMEA region.

Furthermore, the development of fully integrated robo advisors and the introduction of hybrid models combining human expertise with digital efficiency is anticipated to encourage the adoption of robo advisors by end-users across the globe.

Market Drivers

Expansion of financial sectors and rise in online trading for the source of income

Growing digitization in financial services and need for efficient wealth management

Awareness about investment and financial planning among the working population

Market Restraints

Limited flexibility and customization in robo advisors

Market Opportunities

Integration with advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and the Internet-of-Things

Development of fully Integrated and hybrid robo advisor

Market Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns associated with the use of robo advisors

Market Segmentation Analysis

Business Model: Growing potential of hybrid robo advisors among investors seeking complex financial planning services

Provider: Growing popularity of fintech robo advisors due to innovative and cost-effective investment services

Service Type: Growing adoption of direct plan-based or goal-based that readjusts the asset allocation accordingly to align with the set goal

End-User: Emerging adoption of robo advisor among retail investors to optimize risk-return tradeoff

Recent Developments

Crypto Robo-Advisor Hedgehog Partners With CoinDesk Indices on Automated Investing Services



Hedgehog, an SEC-registered robo-advisor catering to crypto-focused investors, announced to enable users to invest in automated sectors offered by CoinDesk Indices (CDI). CDI's indices offer exposure to various digital asset sectors, including computing, culture and entertainment, currency, decentralized finance (DeFi), and smart contract platforms. Moreover, Hedgehog is incorporating The CoinDesk Market Select Index (CMIS), granting access to all the sectors tracked by CDI.



Revolut Launches Robo-Advisor in the U.S., Streamlining Investment Portfolios



Revolut's robo-advisor is now accessible in the United States, offering customers an automated and cost-effective solution for managing their investment portfolios. It provides five diversified portfolios tailored to individual risk tolerance levels. The robo-advisor efficiently allocates and monitors funds based on customer preferences, ensuring regular portfolio rebalancing to promote long-term growth.



J.P. Morgan Launches Hybrid Robo-Advisor



J.P. Morgan introduced a hybrid robo-advisor program for its wealth management services. This program is accessible to all investors, with a particular focus on banking and credit card customers. It provides a comprehensive digital investment platform that offers continuous access to a human financial advisor, ensuring a seamless blend of technology and personalized guidance.



Strategy Analysis & Recommendation



The strategic analysis is essential for organizations seeking a solid foothold in the global marketplace. Companies are better positioned to make informed decisions that align with their long-term aspirations by thoroughly evaluating their current standing in the Robo Advisor Market.

This critical assessment involves a thorough analysis of the organization's resources, capabilities, and overall performance to identify its core strengths and areas for improvement.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Insights

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Robo Advisor Market, by Business Model

Hybrid Robo Advisors

Pure Robo Advisors

Robo Advisor Market, by Provider

Banks

Fintech Robo Advisors

Traditional Wealth Managers

Robo Advisor Market, by Service Type

Comprehensive Wealth Advisory

Direct Plan-Based or Goal-Based

Robo Advisor Market, by End-User

High Net Worth Individuals

Retail Investor

Ultra High Net Worth Individuals

Americas Robo Advisor Market



Asia-Pacific Robo Advisor Market



Europe, Middle East & Africa Robo Advisor Market



Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis, 2023

FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2023

Strategy Analysis & Recommendation

Company Coverage:

Acorns Grow

Ally Financial

Axos Financial

Capital One

Charles Schwab Corporation

Covestor

E*TRADE by Morgan Stanley

Fincite

FMR

Ginmon Vermogensverwaltung

M1 Holdings

Merrill Guided Investing by Bank of America Corporation

MFM Investment

Mphasis

Profile Software

Qraft Technologies

QuietGrowth

Scalable Capital

SigFig Wealth Management

Social Finance

The Vanguard Group

Wealthfront

Wells Fargo Clearing Services

Zacks Advantage

