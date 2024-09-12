Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) Announces Partnership with OneStep to Advance Data-Driven Research in Limb Loss and Preservation

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) , a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with OneStep, a leader in digital health powered by motion intelligence, to be officially unveiled at the American Orthotic & Prosthetic Association (AOPA) 2024 National Assembly, taking place September 12-15 in Charlotte, NC. The partnership integrates OneStep's advanced gait data into the Limb Loss and Preservation Registry (LLPR®), providing unprecedented insights into patient mobility—a critical factor in understanding the functional outcomes of prosthetic interventions and rehabilitation efforts.



“Together we are setting a new standard for research and patient care, as the integration of OneStep data will significantly enhance LLPR's ability to inform research, refine care strategies and develop evidence-based reimbursement protocols for individuals with limb loss,” says Shawn Murphy, vice president, TLI. “We are thrilled to partner with OneStep as we share a mission to leverage innovation and data to drive better healthcare outcomes. The real-time, clinically validated gait data from OneStep advances our understanding of patient mobility and ability to develop effective care strategies that are expected to improve individual quality of life and overall patient outcomes.”

OneStep's contribution empowers clinicians and researchers by providing a comprehensive understanding of how patients with limb loss function in their daily lives. This partnership will enable the development of more effective treatment protocols and support the ongoing efforts to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

“Partnering with LLPR allows OneStep to further our mission of enhancing patient care through technology,” says Patrick Tarnowski, chief commercial officer, OneStep. “Our advanced gait analysis technology will provide LLPR with critical insights into patient mobility, helping to refine care strategies and elevate the standards of research and patient care in the orthotics and prosthetics field. We are proud to contribute to this essential resource and excited about the potential impact on the community.”

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

About OneStep

OneStep uses smartphone motion sensors to continuously analyze movement in real-life conditions, providing clinically validated gait and motion analysis data within seconds without any wearables. ​Our FDA-listed digital health platform equips clinicians with a full suite of remote PT protocols and tools that support remote therapeutic monitoring and enable clinicians to enhance decision-making, intervene proactively, and help their patients reach their goals faster – by assessing health status sooner, more holistically, and from anywhere. We serve patients and physical therapists, as well as leading physical therapy providers, surgeon-owned clinics, orthotists and prosthetists, and medical device manufacturers. OneStep has demonstrated outstanding clinical outcomes and superior patient satisfaction while improving provider efficiencies, increasing revenue, and lowering costs.