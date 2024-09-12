Coastal Expands Data and AI Services to Help Customers Generate Greater Business Impact and ROAI

Palm Coast, FL, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastal, a top Salesforce consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its Data and AI Services, including its Snowflake practice, with a 300% growth in the practice’s resources. This strategic investment will deliver future-ready solutions for customers across industries, in a way that helps them create significant and lasting business impact.

Coastal's leading Data and AI expertise, combined with its True North business impact methodology and fundamental approach to organizational change management, offers customers a comprehensive solution to maximize technology investments and focus on high-impact initiatives that deliver significant business results.

The True North methodology centers on Coastal’s C.A.R.E. Business Impact Model, identifying opportunities for customers in cost savings, customer acquisition, customer retention, and revenue expansion, helping them harness the real-world benefits of generative AI.

Amid the ongoing excitement around AI, Coastal helps organizations focus on ROAI (Return on AI), guiding them to prioritize use cases based on cost and impact. Their Data and AI Practice enables organizations to capitalize on the generative AI revolution in a meaningful way, deploying solutions like Salesforce’s Data Cloud, AI, and Snowflake AI Data Cloud with a strategic, value-driven approach that quickly and significantly impacts organizational goals.

“Coastal has always existed to do work that matters, innovating and building solutions to real challenges for real people, across every industry. Today, I am pleased to announce our deepening of that commitment, thanks to our partnership with data leader Snowflake and our expanded Data and AI Practice,” says Eric Berridge, CEO of Coastal. “As AI use cases increasingly require data from everywhere, Coastal’s investment and approach enable scale across the entire data architecture. Furthermore, with all the excitement around AI right now, we’ve designed our services to take big, abstract concepts and make them actionable, guiding our customers through the prioritization and organizational change management needed for success.”

“Coastal is the kind of partner we value as we embark on making the Snowflake network the number one ecosystem for AI, apps, and expertise,” says Amy Kodl, Head of GSI & Americas Alliances at Snowflake. “Their industry acumen and reputation for delivering digital transformation through data and technology help Snowflake customers optimize the impact of their data, and realize the tangible benefits of AI.”

Find Coastal at Dreamforce 2024, September 17-19, on the campground and offsite at INSPIRE, their signature lounge, just a two-minute walk from the Dreamforce campus. Guests can participate in panel discussions as well as interactive sessions, facilitated by Coastal’s Data and AI leaders. Visit events.coastal.us/coastalatdreamforce2024/ for more information.

Salesforce, Data Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Coastal

With a North American-only team focused on meaningful work, over 7,000 successful projects across 1,500+ clients, and a company DNA 100% committed to customer success, Coastal is an award-winning Salesforce consulting partner, offering the expertise of a global consultancy in a nimble package that customers love working with. The firm offers multi-cloud solutions to a wide variety of industries, including healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, high-tech, non-profit, public sector, financial services, and more.