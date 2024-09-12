Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex’s Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference.



The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 15 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.

“We are honored to celebrate the industry’s best work from the past year,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare. “This year’s nominations were best in class and we congratulate all finalists and winners. We are delighted to showcase their remarkable achievements.”

The 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards winners:

NEW: Agency of the Year (sponsored by IQVIA Digital)

minds + assembly



Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound



DTC Branded Audio for Pharma and Life Sciences (sponsored by SiriusXM Media)

Pfizer: Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast



Impiricus HCP Impact Award (sponsored by Impiricus)

CMI Media Group: GSK’s AREXVY and CMI Media Group - Pioneering Audio Outreach to HCPs



Innovation Challenge

Sanofi CHC NA: Allegra Airways



Medical Conference or Event Marketing

SHE Media: SHE Media Co-Lab @ SXSW®: Whole Life Health



Multicultural Campaign

Klick Health: Aurinia Get Uncomfortable



New Brand Launch

Moon Rabbit & Tarsus Pharmaceuticals: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites



Online Video or Film

dna Communications: It Takes 2



Pharma TV

Razorfish Health & GSK: Cut Short | RSV Awareness Campaign



Print for Consumer

Inizio Evoke: Pixi & Alex’s Adventure



Professional Marketing

DDB Health: ReThink CML



Public Relations Campaign

Genentech/Syneos Health Communications: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight with a First-of-its-Kind Musical



Social Media for Consumer

Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement



Website for Consumer

Lemieux Bédard: RSV is No Gift



Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. The Health Union Social Health Awards winners include:

Advocacy Trailblazer: Emmitt Henderson

Emmitt Henderson Best Team: HeartCharged

HeartCharged Caregiving Champion: Andrea Jensen

Andrea Jensen Community Cultivator: Gracefully Jen

Gracefully Jen Creative Contributor: Brittany “A Hot MS” Quiroz

Brittany “A Hot MS” Quiroz Healthcare Collaborator: Michael Donohoe

Michael Donohoe Lifetime Achievement: Rwenshaun Miller

Rwenshaun Miller Revolutionary Researcher: Dr. Andrea Vassilev

Dr. Andrea Vassilev Rookie of the Year: Danielle Connolly

Danielle Connolly Social Media Master: Tiffany Kairos

View all the award winners here.

The Awards Gala took place at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown with a cocktail reception, musical performance and after party with a live DJ.

The awards event was sponsored by Headline Partner: Health Union; and Sponsors: Impiricus, IQVIA Digital and SiriusXM Media and Flora Management.

Fierce Pharma will present a virtual Digital Pharma East event for the pharma marketing and advertising community September 17-19, 2024. Experience Digital Pharma East virtually from home, the office or anywhere. View the agenda here. To register to attend, click here.

