Madeline Rodriguez Joins MPowered as Head of Capital Formation

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPowered Capital (“MPowered”), a leading investment firm focused on providing capital solutions to diverse, emerging investment managers, today announced that Madeline Rodriguez has joined the firm as Head of Capital Formation in New York.

In this newly created role, Ms. Rodriguez will focus on deepening and expanding MPowered’s relationships with existing and prospective institutional investors and consultants. She will also help source investment opportunities for the firm’s GP Structured Partnerships strategy and provide strategic guidance through the firm’s Multiplier Program, which aims to accelerate the growth of diverse managers.

“We are excited to welcome Madeline to MPowered as we continue to broaden our investor base, scale our investment platform, and expand our team with best-in-class talent,” said Chrissie Chen Pariso, Managing Director at MPowered. “Madeline is a dynamic business development executive who brings a strong network of relationships and industry expertise to MPowered. With her support, we look forward to further enhancing the service that we provide to our limited partners.”

“I am thrilled to join MPowered and support its mission to accelerate equity in the industry while seeking to provide investors with diversified investment opportunities to generate alpha,” said Ms. Rodriguez. “Working closely with the team, I am eager to help create value for our current and future investors and advance diverse investing talent.”

Ms. Rodriguez joins MPowered from Stonepeak, where she most recently served as a Principal within the firm’s Investor Relations function, supporting capital formation, marketing, and investor relations efforts across seven global strategies. She began her career as an analyst in Credit Suisse’s Private Fund Group. Ms. Rodriguez earned a B.A. with honors from Princeton University.

About MPowered Capital

MPowered Capital is a women-led investment firm focused on providing capital solutions to diverse, emerging private alternative investment managers. MPowered offers its investors diversified investment opportunities through GP structured partnerships, direct/co-investments, and fund investments. The firm seeks to generate superior risk-adjusted returns by leveraging its deep investment experience, business-building expertise, and robust industry networks to help diverse investing talent reduce start-up friction, accelerate growth, and scale. By providing women and other underrepresented managers with access to capital, commitment, and connections, MPowered seeks to accelerate equity in the alternative investment industry. For more information, visit www.mpoweredcapital.com.

