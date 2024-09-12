The American Urological Association Expands Partnership with Verana Health for the AQUA Registry

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA), the world’s leading urology association, has announced a partnership expansion with Verana Health, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD).

Currently serving as the data curation and analytics partner of the AUA Quality (AQUA)® Registry, Verana Health will take on additional responsibilities such as electronic health record (EHR) integration, practice support, and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality reporting for clinicians contributing to the AQUA Registry, beginning in 2025.

"AUA’s collaboration with Verana Health marks a significant paradigm shift for the AQUA Registry,” said Mike Sheppard, CEO of the American Urological Association. “This partnership expansion will elevate the quality of our registry data, extend benefits to participants, expand coverage across all urology subspecialties and, over time, incorporate a patient-reported outcomes component."

The decision to expand Verana Health’s role in the AQUA Registry is due to the technology company’s ability to offer an enhanced clinician experience, provide MIPS reporting with the highest degree of quality, and ensure exceptional data for meaningful insights and technology applications within the urology community. Verana Health's high-quality data will enable more robust practice performance and benchmarking capabilities.

"As the AUA’s technology partner for the past four years, our team has been dedicated to utilizing real-world data from the AQUA Registry to power urologic research that can help improve treatments for conditions such as prostate cancer and bladder cancer," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "In our new role, we are committed to also delivering exceptional experiences for practices and clinicians, providing practice-level insights, and creating innovative, user-friendly solutions to improve therapies and patient care."

MRO (formerly FIGmd), the AUA’s current technical partner, will continue to provide its services through the first quarter of 2025 in completing AQUA 2024 MIPS reporting. Beginning in 2025, Verana Health will be responsible for EHR data integration and MIPS reporting for AQUA Registry participants. Current services will not be disrupted, and there will be no impact on 2024 MIPS reporting. Practices will continue to receive support from the current registry services provider until the transition is complete.

For more information and questions, please contact aqua@auanet.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

About Verana Health: Verana Health® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world’s largest patient data sources in ophthalmology, urology and neurology, Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit veranahealth.com.