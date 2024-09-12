Rice Water Skincare Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 Featuring The Face Shop, I'm From, SK-II, Plum, Beauty of Joseon, Cosrx, L'Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Estee Lauder

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rice Water Skincare Market (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast by Type, Skin Type, Sales Channel, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Rice Water Skincare Market valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2025-2030.



The Rice Water Skincare Market has been witnessing remarkable growth over the past few years, driven by a resurgence of interest in natural and traditional beauty remedies among consumers globally. Rice water, the starchy water left over after rice is rinsed or boiled, is believed to contain many of the vitamins and minerals contained in rice. These include amino acids, antioxidants, B vitamins, Vitamin E, and trace minerals, which are known to offer various skin benefits such as brightening, anti-aging, and improving skin elasticity.



Historically, the use of rice water as a skincare treatment dates back to ancient Asia, particularly in Japan and Korea, where it was used by women in the royal court to enhance their hair and skin. Its modern popularity can be largely attributed to increased consumer awareness and preference for skincare Types that are not only effective but also gentle and derived from natural sources. This shift has been further accelerated by the global trend towards clean beauty, which emphasizes Types free from harsh chemicals and prioritizes eco-friendly and sustainable practices.



The proliferation of digital and social media platforms has played a crucial role in popularizing rice water as a skincare ingredient. Beauty influencers and bloggers often share DIY recipes and tips on using rice water, which has helped in spreading awareness and knowledge about its benefits. This has prompted many skincare brands, from Combination to drugstore, to incorporate rice water into their Type formulations. Today, rice water can be found in a variety of skincare Types including facial cleansers, toners, moisturizers, and masks.



Another significant driver of the Rice Water Skincare Market is the increasing influence of K-beauty (Korean beauty) trends worldwide. Korean beauty Types and regimes have gained international fame for their detailed and innovative approach to skincare, often featuring unique natural ingredients like snail mucin, ginseng, and indeed, rice water. As consumers globally seek to replicate the flawless skin of Korean celebrities and beauty icons, Types featuring rice water have seen a surge in popularity.



Moreover, rice water is appealing to a broad audience due to its suitability for all skin types, including sensitive skin. It is non-irritating and even soothing, which makes it an excellent option for consumers who are wary of more abrasive ingredients. The antioxidants present in rice water are effective in reducing or delaying the appearance of skin aging signs such as wrinkles and fine lines. This anti-aging property is another key factor driving the market, as the global demographic continues to age and there is growing demand for Types that help maintain youthful skin appearances.



The sustainability aspect of rice water also contributes to its appeal. In a market increasingly dominated by concerns about environmental impact and sustainability, rice water is seen as a by-Type that, if not utilized in skincare, would typically be discarded. This waste-to-wonder aspect is highly attractive to eco-conscious consumers, further boosting the market's growth.

On the innovation front, companies are continuously researching and developing new formulations to improve the efficacy of rice water in skincare Types. For instance, advancements in fermentation technology have led to the creation of fermented rice water Types, which are believed to have enhanced benefits due to increased antioxidant levels and nutrients caused by the fermentation process.



Challenges do exist, however, such as the potential variability in the composition of rice water depending on the type of rice and the method of extraction, which can affect Type consistency and effectiveness. Furthermore, while the natural skincare market is expanding, it is also becoming more competitive, with numerous players entering this segment with a variety of new, innovative ingredients. This situation demands continuous innovation and marketing efforts from companies to maintain consumer interest and market share.



Segment Insights



By Type, Moisturisers contributes the maximum revenue with a share of 28% in 2023.



A significant driver is the expanding body of scientific research that supports the benefits of rice water for skin health. Studies have shown that rice water contains inositol, a carbohydrate that promotes skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of pores. Additionally, rice water is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, making it an excellent ingredient for combating skin aging and environmental damage using moisturisers. These findings have helped in substantiating the claims made by skincare brands and have bolstered consumer confidence in Types containing rice water.



Geographical Insights



Asia Pacific represents the largest market in value terms in the Global Rice Water Skincare Market.



Economic growth in key APAC nations has led to increased consumer spending on personal care Types. As economies like China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries continue to develop, their middle-class populations are expanding, thereby broadening the consumer base for skincare Types. This demographic shift is accompanied by a greater willingness among consumers to invest in Dry skincare routines, which include Types like rice water facials, cleansers, and toners that promise enhanced dermatological benefits.

