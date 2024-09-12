Vishay Intertechnology Expands Inductor Product Line to Enhance Sourcing Flexibility and Performance for Customers

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced a significant expansion of its inductor product lines, adding a broad array of new products designed to provide customers with enhanced options for achieving specific cost/performance ratios in their designs. The broadened portfolio will simplify the sourcing process for Vishay’s customers, offering a wider range of device options at various price points.



This expansion includes new product offerings that cater to applications requiring higher inductance—by an order of magnitude—and higher voltage inductors. Additionally, Vishay has introduced more size variations, ensuring that customers can find suitable inductors for any available PCB space, no matter how small.

The bolstered product line also features improved noise reduction capabilities with a wider range of common-mode products, broadening Vishay’s inductor capabilities across telecom, industrial, and consumer markets. The new devices being added include wireless charging inductors, shielded and semi-shielded drum core inductors, common-mode chokes, coupled inductors, trans-inductance voltage regulator inductors (TLVR), high current ferrite impedance beads, and more.

As part of this strategic expansion, Vishay is investing in capacity upgrades and extending its IHLP® production capabilities in all facilities, including its recently inaugurated La Laguna plant in Gómez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, as well as China, and other areas of the Southeast Asia region. The capacity investment is continuing to position Vishay to better serve the global market.

“Our commitment to providing our customers with optimized cost vs. performance, capacity readiness with short lead times, and breadth of product is at the forefront of this expansion,” said Mike Husman, Senior Vice President, Inductor Division, at Vishay. “This ambitious undertaking will result in the addition of 1800 additional SKUs across more than 70 series, further solidifying Vishay as the go-to source for inductor technology. With this product and capacity expansion, we are better positioned to meet the latest demand and continue delivering innovative solutions that support our customers’ evolving design requirements.”

These new inductors will be seamlessly integrated into Vishay’s global distribution network, ensuring swift availability worldwide as each new series is launched. The company’s commitment to rapid deployment of sample and production stock availability at distribution partners not only accelerates time-to-market for its customers, but also reinforces Vishay’s dedication to supporting them in an increasingly fast-paced and competitive marketplace.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. IHLP is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Link to more information: https://www.vishay.com/en/inductors/

Link to product photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720320263338

