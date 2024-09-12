North Western Toronto Ontario Health Team Celebrates the Grand Opening of Innovative Community Hub

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Western Toronto (NWT) Ontario Health Team (OHT) has officially launched The HUB@2115 at Humber River Health’s Finch Campus. The NWT OHT has brought together health and social care partners all in one place with the aim of improving access to services, with better coordination, shorter wait times, and improved outcomes. The grand opening represents a significant leap forward in delivering comprehensive, equitable, and accessible care to the residents of North Western Toronto. The HUB@2115 is designed to overcome historic barriers by providing a range of services that address both health and social challenges.



The ribbon cutting ceremony took place among key partners with the presence of distinguished guests, including Anthony Perruzza, Councillor for Ward 7, Humber River–Black Creek and key representatives from Ontario Health.

"We have created a space where health and social care come together under one roof, providing a centralized point of access for those who need it most," says Barb Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Health and Co-Chair of the Senior Executive Committee for the NWT OHT. "This Hub is the embodiment of our shared mission to make healthcare more accessible, more equitable, and more responsive to the unique needs of our community."

Compared to the rest of Ontario, The HUB@2115 serves a community with a greater prevalence of chronic conditions and a higher population of seniors aged 80 years and older, many of whom live alone. The community has poor access to mental healthcare, alongside having one of the highest needs for primary care in the province. By offering a centralized location for various equity-based health and social services, The HUB@2115 aims to improve accessibility for residents who might otherwise face challenges in obtaining the care they need.

"We know the population of North Western Toronto faces many barriers to health and social care," says Cheryl Prescod, Executive Director of Black Creek Community Health Centre, and Co-Chair of the Senior Executive Committee for the NWT OHT. "The care navigators and providers working in this Hub, in close proximity to services across health and social sectors, are experts helping people get connected to the right services and supports, and reducing barriers."

The launch of The HUB@2115 was made possible through the dedicated collaboration of several key partners, including:

Their collective efforts ensure that The HUB@2115 provides a wide range of services tailored to the diverse needs of the community, including settlement services, employment services, health and social care navigation, mental health and well-being supports, and diabetes education and counselling. Importantly, these services are available without the need for a valid health card, ensuring that support is accessible to everyone in the community.

The launch event for The HUB@2115 included a tour of the facility, offering attendees an opportunity to connect with partners and learn more about the incredible programs and services that will be offered. This hands-on experience highlighted the commitment to addressing community needs through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions.

The HUB@2115 is the result of extensive consultations with local service agencies and the formation of a community advisory committee. This collaborative effort ensures that the services provided are relevant and effectively address local needs. As The Hub@2115 continues to evolve, the NWT OHT is committed to adapting its offerings based on community feedback and needs. The focus remains on collaboration and ensuring that local voices drive the development of services and programs.

About the North Western Toronto Ontario Health Team

The North Western Toronto (NWT) Ontario Health Team (OHT) has 39 partners across the health sectors including primary care, secondary care, rehabilitation and complex care, home and community support services, mental health and addictions, and residential care.

The OHT serves over 414,000 people within the attributed population and community through our partner organizations. They are responsible for people receiving care in the North and West regions of Toronto. The NWT OHT is concentrating its’ efforts on improving population health. Specifically, they have begun initiatives to provide care to patients with chronic conditions that have a significant prevalence in the community including congestive heart failure (CHF), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and mental health and addictions – schizophrenia, psychotic disorder, and substance use disorder.

In addition to this, our OHT continues to leverage many different digital platforms to better integrate the care provided to the community. As our journey continues, we will champion initiatives that relate to mental health and addictions, health equity, chronic conditions, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

