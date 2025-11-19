Humber River Health 10th Anniversary Event Raises Over $2.55 Million to Power the Next Decade of Innovation and Patient-Centered Care

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, November 14, more than 800 guests came together to party with a purpose at The International Centre for a dazzling night of celebration, generosity, and inspiration at Humber River Health Foundation’s Sapphire Soirée, marking 10 years of innovation, compassion, and community care at Humber River Health’s Wilson Site.

The Sapphire Soirée raised over $2.55 million in support of Humber River Health, and the Foundation announced an additional $10.9 million raised in donations, helping fuel innovation across programs such as the new James B. Neill Simulation Centre, which will train over 7,000 healthcare workers annually, and the Robotic Surgery Program, which is already transforming patient outcomes through precision and minimally invasive care.

A surprise opening headliner performance by The Tenors — gifted as an Anniversary celebration — proved to be a show-stopping highlight, bringing the entire room to its feet. Cheryl Hickey lit up the stage as Emcee, while Fred Lee energized the crowd during the Fund-a-Need. Entertainment continued to build throughout the evening with a moving performance by Shanaya Patel, an electric set by the Dueling Pianos, and DJ Zorawar, who kept the dance floor full late into the night.

Culinary activations matched the energy of the entertainment. Guests enjoyed elevated food and beverage experiences from Johnnie Walker, Lavazza, and Masala Whisky, and a food truck provided by The Host, followed by gelato at the after-party, Ferrero Rocher chocolates, and panettone from Christmas Goodies. Each guest departed with stunning Bella Florist bouquets, adding a memorable finishing touch to an already exquisite evening.

Guests also heard special remarks from Premier Doug Ford about the importance of innovation in healthcare and Humber River Health’s leadership in building a more connected, compassionate system for Ontario families.

“This was truly a night to remember,” said Jennifer Stewart, President & CEO of Humber River Health Foundation. “We celebrated not only 10 years of extraordinary care, but also the people—our donors, partners, and hospital teams—who make it possible. Their generosity ensures Humber continues to light new ways in healthcare for decades to come.”

"This celebration marks more than a milestone; it’s a launchpad for the next decade of innovation. Ten years ago, Humber River Health opened North America’s first fully digital hospital, redefining the standard of modern care. This anniversary reflects our unwavering commitment to making healthcare smarter, safer, and more compassionate,” says Barbara Collins, President & CEO of Humber River Health.

The event was presented in partnership with The International Centre, whose generosity and support helped make this milestone celebration possible.

As Humber River Health looks to the future, the Foundation continues to champion innovation, technology, and patient-centered care, ensuring that every patient, today and tomorrow, has access to the best care possible, close to home.

About Humber River Health

Humber River Health is one of Canada’s largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus’ with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 500 volunteers. Humber River Health uses a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild elements of care, making technology work for staff and physicians, giving them more time to spend with patients. With the support of its incredible teams, a strong will, and determination, Humber River Health is committed to Lighting New Ways in Healthcare. For more information, please visit hrh.ca.

