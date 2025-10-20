Humber River Health Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of Wilson Site

Built on a vision of being lean, green and digital

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humber River Health proudly marks the 10th anniversary of its Wilson Site, a decade since opening North America’s first fully digital hospital and redefining the way healthcare is delivered in Canada.

Since opening its doors on October 18, 2015, Humber River Health has become a model for what is possible when technology, innovation, and compassion unite to create a safer, more efficient, and more patient-centred system of care.

“What began as a vision to build a lean, green, and digital hospital has evolved into a health system that continues to lead with safety and innovation at its core,” says Barbara Collins, President and CEO of Humber River Health. “Ten years later, the Wilson Site remains an example of what can be achieved when we are bold enough to reimagine healthcare from the ground up.”

On opening day, 352 patients were transferred from Humber’s former Keele, Finch, and Church Street sites to the new Wilson facility, a meticulously planned move that represented the culmination of 15 years of vision and collaboration.

A high-reliability hospital and one of the safest hospitals in the country, Humber’s achievements over the past decade are remarkable. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI), Humber’s safer care numbers were reported as nearly 60 per cent better than provincial and national hospital averages, marking the seventh consecutive year of being a leader in hospital and patient safety. The organization's commitment to patient safety, sustainable design, and operational excellence continues to earn recognition across the healthcare industry.

Over the past decade, Humber River Health has achieved a long list of firsts that continue to shape patient care. Humber was the first community hospital in Canada to acquire the da Vinci surgical robot, performing the GTA’s first pediatric robot-assisted kidney surgery and North America’s first gastrectomy. It was also the first to introduce ROSA knee and Stryker Mako hip replacements, as well as the Intellijoint HIP navigation system to enhance surgical precision without X-rays.

Beyond the operating room, Humber pioneered Ontario’s first Reactivation Care Centres to support patients awaiting long-term care placement, became the first community hospital in Ontario to offer rTMS therapy for depression, and led Canada in developing digital tools such as fully electronic ECG integration, AI-assisted emergency triage and Canada’s first Command Centre. From robotic surgery to home dialysis and digital patient engagement, Humber’s firsts reflect a decade of creativity, courage, and commitment to doing healthcare differently.

While Humber River Health is proud of its digital and environmental leadership, being the second most energy-efficient hospital in the world, Humber’s true legacy lies in the human impact behind every innovation.

“At Humber, our focus has never been on technology for technology’s sake,” says Barbara. “It’s about how we use these tools to make care safer, faster, and more compassionate for every patient and family who walks through our doors.”

Beyond its Wilson Site, Humber has expanded its reach through programs and partnerships that bring care closer to home. The organization operates Reactivation Care Centres at its Church and Finch Campuses, the Schulich Family Medicine Teaching Unit and is developing a new Cardiac Catheterization Lab in collaboration with the University Health Network (UHN).

A Simulation Lab and the Acute Behavioral Assessment and Management Unit (ABAMU) are also in development to support staff education and provide specialized care for seniors, while Humber’s Finch Campus transformation, supported by a historic $10-million gift from the Honey & Barry Sherman Legacy Foundation, will expand urgent care and hospice services to meet the needs of Northwest Toronto’s growing population.

To commemorate this milestone, Humber River Health has released a special 10th Anniversary Magazine, featuring stories from the past decade and a look ahead to what’s next for one of Canada’s most innovative healthcare organizations. Click here to read the full magazine.

“From robotics and digital innovation to specialized community care, critical advancements at Humber River Health have been made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors and partners who believe in our vision for the future of healthcare,” says Jennifer Stewart, President & CEO of the Humber River Health Foundation. “It’s an exciting time to be part of this next chapter, as philanthropy continues to fuel the ideas, tools, and spaces that empower our teams to deliver care in bold and transformative ways.”

Looking ahead, the organization remains committed to advancing its mission of working with their community to deliver high-quality, safe, and equitable care. Humber River Health is building the future of healthcare today, guided by the same spirit that defined their beginnings, and inspired by the needs of those they serve.

Humber River Health is one of Canada’s largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus’ with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 1,000 volunteers.

As a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN), Humber River Health is North America’s first fully digital hospital. With Humber River Health’s robotics services and cutting-edge technology, patients undergo less pain, fewer risks of complications, and less time in the hospital. The hospital utilizes a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild the elements of care. Humber River Health’s digital infrastructure includes automated laboratory services, robotics for sorting, mixing, and delivering medications, electronic health records, Command Centre, computerized physician order entry, patient bedside computer terminals, and tracking systems for patients undergoing surgery that provides updates to families through their cellphones. The implementation of these technological and digital solutions has enabled Humber River Hospital to automate information, enhance communication and increase efficiency, as well as provide a connected experience for patients, staff and families.

This technological shift and patient success have been made possible due to the overwhelming support from the staff, physicians, and volunteers. The belief remains the same: we can transform the hospital where we work, the community where we live, and the world of healthcare outside our boundaries. With the support of its incredible teams, a strong will, and determination, Humber River Health is committed to Lighting New Ways in Healthcare.

