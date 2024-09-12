KOIL Energy to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOIL Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: KLNG), today announced Erik Wiik, President and CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti September Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on September 18-19, 2024.



The presentation will begin at 10:45 AM ET on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 and can be accessed live here:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FNqu77kjRP2A_h57P9dRlQ

KOIL will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, September 18-19, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About KOIL

KOIL is a leading energy services company offering subsea equipment and support services to the world’s energy and offshore industries. Founded in 1997, the Houston-based company is comprised of world-class experts in engineering and manufacturing who provide innovative solutions to complex customer challenges with a fearless commitment to Energizing the Future. Koil Energy’s highly experienced team can support subsea engineering, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance projects located anywhere in the world. Visit www.koilenergy.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:

Trevor Ashurst

VP of Finance

ir@koilenergy.com

