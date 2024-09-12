Press release

SPINEWAY

Great success at the 24th AMCICO Congress in Mexico

Spineway, a specialist in innovative implants for the treatment of severe spine disorders, took part in the 24th AMCICO (Asociación Mexicana de Cirujanos de Columna) congress in Cancún from September 4 to 8, 2024.

This annual congress of spine surgeons is a flagship event for the spine surgery sector in Mexico, the largest market in Central and Latin America.

In partnership with the MAVA Group, a major player in the distribution of orthopedic and spinal implants in Mexico, the Spineway Group, which presented its range of ESP cervical and lumbar prostheses, organized a special “Meet the Expert” session during the congress.

Held in the main auditorium of the congress, the Meet the Expert event was a great success, with over 100 surgeons taking part. Professor Jean-Yves Lazennec (Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière/AP-HP), designer of the ESP prosthesis and internationally recognized for his expertise in spinal arthroplasty, presented the concepts and benefits of ESP prostheses for cervical and lumbar surgery.

This exposure among key opinion leaders (KOLs) is expected to promote the use of ESP disc prostheses in Latin America, an established market for the Group, in 2025. In addition, Latin American surgeons will be taking part in the next session of hands-on workshops scheduled for early November at the IRCAD Institute in Strasbourg (France).

Following on from the SILACO Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese Orthopedic Surgery Association congress in Mexico City in July 2024, this new congress in Mexico will enable Spineway to increase its visibility and reputation in Latin America. This positions Spineway as a key player in the sector and reinforce its aim of becoming a major player in less invasive spine treatments.

Next event :

September 23, 2024 – H1 2024 results

Spineway designs, manufactures and markets innovative implants and surgical instruments for treating severe disorders of the spinal column.

Spineway has an international network of independent distributors and derives more than 70% of its revenue from exports.

