JUSTIN Wine Returns as Exclusive Wine Partner of the 76th Emmy® Awards

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery is honored to once again play a central role in television’s most celebrated evening as the Official Wine Partner of the 76th Emmy Awards. Throughout the 2024 Emmys season, JUSTIN wines will be exclusively poured, allowing nominees and guests to enjoy a selection of JUSTIN’s most acclaimed wines. JUSTIN’s flagship ISOSCELES®, Cabernet Sauvignon, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Rosé, will be available at all events leading up to the highly anticipated Emmy Awards telecast.



Immediately following the live telecast, JUSTIN will proudly invite award winners into the prestigious Winners Circle at the Governors Gala, where they will toast with a special pour of ISOSCELES®, the iconic blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot, as they await their personalized Emmy statuette. Each winner will be presented with a custom-engraved bottle of the JUSTIN 2021 ISOSCELES® to commemorate their achievement, alongside their Emmy.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of television’s biggest night, toasting the remarkable talent and creativity that define this industry," said Steve Myers, President of JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery. "It is a privilege to share our award-winning wines with this year’s exceptional nominees and winners, adding a touch of Paso Robles elegance to the celebrations and creating memorable moments that will be cherished for years to come.”

For more than 40 years, JUSTIN has been heralded for its excellence in New-World Bordeaux-style winemaking by combining traditional Old-World methods – like hand-harvesting and small-barrel aging in French oak – with New World technology. Rich in fossilized limestone, JUSTIN’s soil is perfectly suited to create big, Bordeaux-style reds from the hills of Central California. Paso Robles’ distinctive microclimate allows the grapes to develop intense flavor while creating great structure. This quality is demonstrated by the exceptionally balanced JUSTIN ISOSCELES and JUSTIN Cabernet Sauvignon, America’s #1 luxury Cabernet.

“We are truly honored to have JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery as our wine partner. Each season, we look forward to celebrating with their extraordinary selection of wines,” said Maury McIntyre, President and CEO of the Television Academy. “JUSTIN brings exceptional craftsmanship and passion for winemaking to our celebrations and their superb varietals will undoubtedly enhance the guest experience at each of our key events this year.”

As the excitement builds for the 2024 Emmy Awards, JUSTIN invites wine enthusiasts, industry professionals, and television aficionados alike to join in the celebration. Follow JUSTIN on social media at @JUSTINWine or visit JUSTINWine.com for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and a glimpse into the perfect pairing of exceptional wine and outstanding television.

Hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the 76th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT/5:00–8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

About JUSTIN Vineyards & Winery

The pioneer of Paso Robles, CA, JUSTIN® Vineyards & Winery was founded in 1981 and is known for crafting world-class wines using Bordeaux grape varieties, including the iconic ISOSCELES® blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The Vineyard Estate features a tasting room, luxury five-star accommodations at The JUST INN®, and a restaurant – making it one of the only wineries on the Central Coast to offer all three amenities. The JUSTIN Tasting Room offers lunch, while The Restaurant at JUSTIN offers a MICHELIN-Starred, multi-course fine dining experience Thursday through Sunday. JUSTIN also has a second tasting room conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Paso Robles. In addition to its stellar hospitality, JUSTIN consistently receives top honors around the world, establishing itself as a leader in New World Bordeaux-style winemaking. JUSTIN wines are available through fine wine retailers and restaurants throughout the United States, or directly from the winery via JUSTIN’s tasting rooms, online store, or to members of the exclusive JUSTIN Wine Society wine club. To discover more about JUSTIN, visit www.justinwine.com. To learn more about our corporate social responsibility work, visit https://csr.wonderful.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Meg Magee

Meg.magee@wonderful.com

310-210-1097