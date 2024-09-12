Valneva Announces the Launch of a Private Placement of Ordinary Shares for Approximately 60 Million Euros

Saint-Herblain (France), September 12, 2024 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA) (“Valneva” or the “Company”), a specialty vaccine company, today announces its intention to issue, subject to market conditions, approximately 22.6 million new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”) at a price of €2.66 per Offer Share to certain categories of investors via a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding process starting immediately.

Context of the Offering

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily to fund the continuing development of the Company’s clinical programs which include notably the Phase 3 pediatric and Phase 4 programs for the chikungunya vaccine as well as the anticipated Phase 2 programs for the Shigella and Zika vaccine candidates. A portion of the net proceeds will also be used for the further commercialization of the Company’s existing chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ®, to fund the acceleration of the Company’s pre-clinical research and development activities and for general corporate purposes. Valneva believes this new funding will provide greater flexibility to invest in its future growth, including in its Shigella vaccine program for which it recently obtained an exclusive worldwide license.

The Company believes it will have sufficient resources to finance its operational business, excluding debt repayment, until potential milestone and commercial revenues from its program against the Lyme disease enable the Company to operate in a sustained profitable way.

Conclusion of the Lyme disease VALOR Phase trial 3 is still expected by the end of 2025, with the aim for Pfizer to submit a Biologic License Application (BLA) to the Food and Drug Administration and a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicine Agency in 2026, subject to positive data.

At the end of June 2024, the Company’s debt amounted to $200 million. Reimbursements of the first $100 million tranche will start in January 2026 and mature in the first quarter of 2027. Reimbursements of the second $100 million tranche will start in the first quarter of 2027 and mature in the fourth quarter of 2028.

Terms of the Private Placement

The Offer Shares will be issued through a capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights (i) to a limited number of institutional investors within the United States, or that are U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”)) who have represented that they are qualified institutional buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act) in an offering exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act, and (ii) outside of the United States to non-U.S. persons in an offering exempt from registration in reliance on Regulation S, in the European Union (including France) to qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”) and outside of the European Union (with the exception of the United States, Australia and Japan), in each case for the benefit of categories of investors defined by the 33rd resolution of the Company’s combined ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting of June 26, 2024 (“General Meeting”) (the “Private Placement”). The Offer Shares may be offered on a private placement basis to qualified private placement investors in Canada, subject to laws governing any such sales in the applicable province or territory of Canada.

The Private Placement remains subject to market conditions and other conditions and the final aggregate amount is subject to change. The Private Placement will be carried out via an accelerated book-building process. The issue price for the Offer Shares has been set at €2.66 per share, representing a discount of 15.2% compared to the Company’s closing share price of €3.138 on September 12, 2024 and of 15% compared to €3.125, the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris over the last three trading sessions, in accordance with the 33rd resolution of the General Meeting.

Other than being “restricted securities” in the United States, the Offer Shares will be of the same category and fungible with the Company’s existing ordinary shares, will be entitled to all rights associated with the existing ordinary shares and will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (“Euronext Paris”) under the same ISIN as the existing ordinary shares: ISIN FR0004056851.

The accelerated book-building process for the Private Placement will begin immediately following the publication of this press release and is expected to close before opening of Euronext Paris on September 13, 2024 subject to any early or extended closing. The Company will announce the definitive number of Offer Shares via a press release as soon as possible after the book-building process ends.

The settlement and delivery of the Offer Shares and their admission to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected on September 17, 2024.

Lock-Up Commitments

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company, members of the management and of the Board of Directors have signed a lock-up commitment pursuant to which they have each agreed to a lock-up period of 90 days following the settlement and delivery of the Private Placement, subject to certain customary exceptions.

Financial Intermediaries

Jefferies GmbH and Bryan, Garnier & Co are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement.

Risk Factors

Attention is drawn to the risk factors associated with the Company and its activity presented in section 1.5 of the universal registration document registered with the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (the “AMF”) on March 22, 2024 under number D.24-0157 as updated in chapter I.5 of the Company’s interim financial report for the first half of 2024 published and filed with the AMF on August 13, 2024, which are available free of charge on the Company’s website (https://valneva.com/investors). The occurrence of all or part of these risks could have a negative impact on the Company’s activity, financial situation, results, development or outlook.

Additionally, investors are invited to consider the following risks specific to this Private Placement: (i) the market price of the Company’s shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the Offer Shares, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company’s shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of the Company’s shares may take place on the market and have a negative impact on the market price of its shares,(iv) the Company’s shareholders could suffer potentially significant dilution resulting from any future capital increases required to provide the Company with additional financing and (v) the Company has broad discretion in the use of the net proceeds from the Private Placement.

Prospectus

The Private Placement is not subject to a prospectus requiring an approval from the AMF.

About Valneva

We are a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines, including the world’s first and only chikungunya vaccine, as well as certain third-party vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate in advanced clinical development, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world’s most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against the Zika virus and other global public health threats. More information is available at www.valneva.com.





Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

VP, Global Communications and European Investor Relations

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

investors@valneva.com









Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.

VP, Global Investor Relations

M +001 917 815 4520

joshua.drumm@valneva.com













