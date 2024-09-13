RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-09-13
Loan3104
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln690 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids21 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.608 %
Lowest yield0.602 %
Highest accepted yield0.615 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 

 

Auction date2024-09-13
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013748258 
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln775 
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids21 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.493 %
Lowest yield0.486 %
Highest accepted yield0.501 %
% accepted at highest yield       45.00 



 