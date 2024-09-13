RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-09-13
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|690
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|21
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|0.608 %
|Lowest yield
|0.602 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.615 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-09-13
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|775
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|21
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.493 %
|Lowest yield
|0.486 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.501 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|45.00