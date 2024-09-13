13 September 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF CHANGES TO THE STANDARD TRADING HOURS OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Securities”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 16 April 2024 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acts as Swap Calculation Agent for the Affected Securities and has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Standard Trading Hours of the Affected Securities. Changes to the Standard Trading Hours are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Securities.

The Issuer announces that from Monday 16 September 2024, the Standard Trading Hours for the following Affected Securities will be amended as follows:

Primary Ticker Name of Affected Security ISIN Current Standard Trading Hours New Standard Trading Hours 3BRL WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged IE00BMTM6D55 9:00-19:30 London Time 9:00-19:30 London Time, subject to ICE Europe designated settlement times 3BRS WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short IE00BLRPRK35 9:00-19:30 London Time 9:00-19:30 London Time, subject to ICE Europe designated settlement times 3SIS WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short IE00B8JG1787 5:00-13:30 New York Time 5:00-13:25 New York Time BRND WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil IE00BVFZGD11 9:00-19:30 London Time 9:00-19:30 London Time, subject to ICE Europe designated settlement times COPR WisdomTree Copper IE XS2602441086 9:00-19:30 London Time 05:00-18:00 New York Time

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Securities to effect the amended Standard Trading Hours (the “Affected Securities Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Securities Amendments shall be Monday 16 September 2024.