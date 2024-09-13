Amino Resins Indystry Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2030 - Trends Towards Eco-Friendly Furniture Generates Across Multiple Verticals

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Resins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Amino Resins was estimated at US$12.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$17.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Amino resins are primarily used in the production of adhesives, laminates, coatings, and molding compounds. In the wood industry, amino resins are essential for manufacturing particleboards, plywood, and medium-density fiberboards, providing strong and durable bonds that enhance the structural integrity of wood products. The automotive and construction sectors also benefit from amino resins due to their superior adhesive properties and resistance to heat and chemicals.

Additionally, these resins are used in the production of high-pressure decorative laminates, which are widely employed in furniture and interior design for their aesthetic appeal and durability. The versatility and effectiveness of amino resins make them indispensable across multiple industries, driving continuous innovation and application expansion.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Amino Resins Market?



The growth in the amino resins market is driven by several factors that are reshaping its landscape. Technological advancements in resin formulation and production processes are enabling the development of high-performance and environmentally friendly resins, meeting the stringent demands of modern industries. The increasing construction activities globally, particularly in developing regions, are propelling the demand for wood products, which in turn drives the need for amino resins. The automotive industry's shift towards lightweight and durable materials is further boosting the adoption of amino resins in various components.

Consumer behavior, especially the rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products, is also a key driver, pushing manufacturers to innovate and develop low-emission resins. The growing emphasis on high-quality interior finishes in the furniture and interior design sectors is generating significant demand for decorative laminates made with amino resins. Additionally, strategic investments in research and development are leading to novel applications and improved performance of amino resins, expanding their market potential. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and dynamic evolution of the amino resins market.

What Technological Innovations Are Advancing Amino Resin Production?



Technological advancements are significantly enhancing the production processes and performance characteristics of amino resins. Innovations in catalysis and curing technologies have led to the development of resins with improved bonding strength, faster curing times, and enhanced resistance to environmental factors. The introduction of low-formaldehyde and formaldehyde-free resins addresses environmental and health concerns, making amino resins more sustainable and safer for use.

Additionally, advancements in resin formulation have enabled the production of high-performance resins tailored for specific applications, such as high-temperature resistance or increased flexibility. The integration of nanotechnology in resin production is another promising development, offering the potential for resins with superior mechanical properties and functional capabilities. These technological improvements not only boost the efficiency and environmental friendliness of amino resin production but also open up new possibilities for their use in advanced industrial applications.



What Market Trends Are Influencing the Demand for Amino Resins?



Several market trends are shaping the demand for amino resins, reflecting the evolving needs and preferences of various industries. The growing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials is driving the development and adoption of low-emission and formaldehyde-free amino resins. This trend is particularly pronounced in the construction and furniture industries, where consumers and regulators are increasingly prioritizing indoor air quality and environmental sustainability.

The rise in construction activities, especially in emerging economies, is boosting the demand for wood products and, consequently, amino resins used in their production. Additionally, the automotive industry's focus on lightweight and durable materials is driving the use of amino resins in the manufacture of various automotive components. The trend towards high-performance materials in electronics and consumer goods is also contributing to the growing demand for specialized amino resins that offer enhanced properties. These trends indicate a robust and dynamic market for amino resins, driven by technological advancements and changing industry requirements.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Melamine Urea Formaldehyde segment, which is expected to reach US$9.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.2%. The Urea Formaldehyde segment is also set to grow at 4.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.5% CAGR to reach $3.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Acron Group, Advachem SA, Arclin, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Amino Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand from the Wood Industry Throws the Spotlight on Amino Resins

Advancements in Resin Formulation Drives Adoption of High-Performance Amino Resins

Rise of Eco-Friendly and Low-Emission Resins Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Construction Activities Propels Growth in the Amino Resins Market

Enhanced Catalysis and Curing Technologies Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Amino Resins

Growth in Automotive Sector Drives Adoption of Lightweight and Durable Amino Resins

Expansion of High-Pressure Decorative Laminates Market Sustains Growth in Amino Resin Consumption

Increasing Use in Electronics and Consumer Goods Expands Addressable Market for Specialized Resins

Focus on Indoor Air Quality and Environmental Sustainability Drives Adoption of Low-Formaldehyde Resins

Demand for High-Quality Interior Finishes Propels Growth in Decorative Laminates

Advancements in Nanocomposite Technology Strengthens Business Case for Enhanced Amino Resins

Trends Towards Eco-Friendly Furniture Generates Demand for Sustainable Amino Resins

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 41 Featured)

Acron Group

Advachem SA

Arclin, Inc.

BASF SE

ChemiplastiCA SpA

Chemique Adhesives & Sealants Ltd.

ChimiCA Pomponesco S.P.A.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Dynea AS

Ercros SA

Foresa, Industrias Quimicas Del Noroeste, S.A.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Hexion Inc.

Hexza Corporation Berhad

Ineos Melamines GmbH

Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co., Ltd.

Kronospan Ltd.

Metadynea Austria GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25mgbz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment