So You Graduated: How To Start A Career In Cybersecurity

Cary, NC, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With an unprecedented number of job openings in the cybersecurity industry, more and more students are choosing to explore cybersecurity as a career option. As they step into the ever-evolving field of cybersecurity, however, many wonder where to begin. They ask themselves -- What are the best ways to leverage your education for professional success and high-paying cybersecurity jobs? INE Security is excited to offer a comprehensive cybersecurity career path roadmap to help you use your degree effectively and set the stage for a successful career.

"The journey to cybersecurity excellence is ongoing,” said Dara Warn, the CEO of INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications. “A degree in cybersecurity is a fantastic foundation, but real growth comes from continuous learning and practical experience. In this rapidly evolving industry, staying updated through further training and certifications is not just beneficial—it's essential. Aspiring cybersecurity professionals must be proactive in upskilling and reskilling to protect against tomorrow's threats today."

INE Security encourages recent cybersecurity graduates or those planning to finish their training soon can take the following steps to help them navigate the beginning of an exciting career with strategy, foresight, and continuous learning.

Step 1: Identify Your Career Path

Cybersecurity is a broad field encompassing various roles such as security analyst, penetration tester, security architect, and chief information security officer (CISO). Aspiring professionals can start by identifying which niche is most exciting to them. Consider exploring cyber ranges , hands-on training for professional certifications , internships, or entry-level positions that allow you to experience different facets of cybersecurity. This real-world experience is invaluable and will help them make informed decisions about their career paths.

Step 2: Gain Practical Experience

While cybersecurity degrees provide students with a solid theoretical foundation, cybersecurity is an area where practical skills are paramount. Students should actively seek opportunities to gain real-world experience through internships, part-time jobs, or volunteer work. Cybersecurity training for beginners is easily accessible through a variety of mediums for relatively little or no money (try CTF Arena or a Fundamentals plan with INE Security for no and low-cost options). Engaging in projects that allow them to apply academic knowledge to solve practical problems will not only enhance their skills but also make them a more attractive candidate to potential employers.

Step 3: Earn Relevant Certifications

Certifications can significantly boost employability by demonstrating your skills and commitment to the profession. Popular cybersecurity certifications include Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) , Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) , and CompTIA Security+ . INE Security offers comprehensive training for all these certifications and many more relevant cybersecurity certifications. These types of credentials are often required by employers and can help aspiring professionals specialize in certain areas within the cybersecurity field.

Step 4: Build Your Professional Network

Networking is crucial in the cybersecurity industry. Attending industry conferences like RSAC , Black Hat , Def Con, B-Sides, and others to connect with professionals in the field is an important step. Joining relevant associations and participating in cybersecurity forums online can also expand one's professional network. These connections provide valuable insights, mentorship, and potentially lead to job opportunities.

Step 5: Stay Updated with Industry Trends

Cybersecurity is a rapidly changing field, with new threats and technologies emerging regularly. Staying updated with the latest industry trends, threat intelligence, and advancements in technology is crucial. Regularly reading industry publications, following key cybersecurity influencers on social media, and participating in relevant webinars and online courses to keep one's knowledge current is paramount to future success.

Step 6: Emphasize Soft Skills

In addition to technical expertise, soft skills like communication, problem-solving, and teamwork are essential in cybersecurity. Tech industry recruiters emphasize the importance of investing in and developing these soft skills. These skills are especially important when cyber professionals need to explain complex security concepts to non-technical stakeholders or work collaboratively with other departments on security strategies. Enhancing these skills can distinguish cyber pros in a field where technical abilities are often prioritized.

Step 7: Pursue Continuous Learning

The field of cybersecurity requires a commitment to continuous learning. Technologies and threats evolve, and so must one's skills. Companies including INE Security offer ongoing training programs and free resources that are vital for keeping skills up-to-date. Participating in these programs not only increases one's knowledge but also shows potential employers that they are committed to staying at the forefront of your field.

Step 8: Aim for Leadership Roles

As one gains more experience and expertise, consider aiming for leadership roles. This might involve progressing from technical roles to management positions, where one can lead teams and strategize on larger security policies and initiatives. Leadership roles in cybersecurity not only offer higher compensation but also the opportunity to make significant impacts on one's organization’s security posture.

Step 9: Give Back to the Community

Contributing to the cybersecurity community can enhance an individual's reputation and provide personal satisfaction. Whether it’s through mentoring, blogging, speaking at conferences, or contributing to open-source security projects, involvement in the community is beneficial. It helps them build a strong personal brand and can lead to unexpected opportunities in their career.

Step 10: Plan Your Career Progression

Finally, regularly assess career progress and set long-term goals. This might include planning for specific roles, additional certifications, or even a master’s degree in cybersecurity. Having a clear vision of where one wants their career to go and setting achievable milestones will help individuals stay focused and motivated.

By following these steps, aspiring cybersecurity professionals will be well on their way to a successful and fulfilling career in cybersecurity. Remember, the key to success in this field is not just what you know when you graduate but how you continue to grow and adapt your knowledge throughout your career. Embrace the journey of learning and discovery, and the cybersecurity landscape can offer an incredibly rewarding career.