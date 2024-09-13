Powder Coating Equipment Global Market Assessment 2024-2030 - Hillenbrand (Coperion), BUSS, and Hosokawa Micron Group Dominate the $540 Million Industry

Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powder Coating Equipment Market by Component Type (Kneader, Extruders, Cooling Equipment, Grinders), Resin Type (Polyester, Hybrid, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic), End-Use Industry & Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global powder coating equipment market is estimated at USD 0.41 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.54 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2030. The powder coating equipment market is witnessing a growth as the demand for powder coating from the end use industries is rising. Polyester resin-based powder coatings are the most favoured option for many coating applications because of its superior properties like weather resistance, chemical and corrosion resistance, and aesthetic versatility.







In terms of value, Extruder component to register the highest CAGR in the overall Powder Coating Equipment Market



Twin screw extruders are renowned for their superior mixing capabilities. The co-rotating screws provide excellent distributive and dispersive mixing, which is crucial for achieving a uniform distribution of pigments and additives throughout the resin. These machines also offer flexibility in processing parameters, such as speed, residence time, and throughput rate. This increased adaptability allows manufacturers to optimize the extrusion process for different formulations, enhancing product efficiency.



In terms of value, appliances end use industry to register the highest CAGR in the overall Powder Coating Equipment Market



The market for powder coating in appliance end use industry is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for powder coating in various household appliances and consumer goods. As various countries are experiencing rising middle-class population and industrial development the market for this end use industry is growing exponentially, thus driving the powder coating equipment market.



During the forecast period, the Powder Coating Equipment Market in Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR



Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for powder coating equipment. The market for powder coating equipment in the region is driven by the rapid urbanization and increasing investments from government in infrastructure development in many countries in this region. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the market is shifting to Asia Pacific. Manufacturers of powder coating equipment are targeting this region as it has a rapidly advancing construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the construction spending, according to the World Bank.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the Powder Coating Equipment Market by Component Type (Kneader, Extruders, Cooling Equipment, Grinders, and Other Components), Resin Type (Polyester, Hybrid, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and Others), End-Use Industry (Appliances, Automotive, General Industrial, Architectural, Furniture, and Other end-use industries), & Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).



The scope of the report includes detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the Powder Coating Equipment Market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A thorough examination of the key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, and agreements. New product and service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments in the Powder Coating Equipment Market are all covered. This report includes a competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Powder Coating Equipment Market ecosystem.

Prominent companies in the market include Hillenbrand Inc. (Coperion GmbH, Germany), BUSS AG (Switzerland), Hosokawa Micron Group (Japan), Yantai Wutai Chemical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Xtrutech Ltd. (UK), Chongqing Degold Machine Co., Ltd. (China), Vortex Mixing Technology (China), Moriyama Corporation (Japan), BBA Innova AG (Switzerland), Yantai Donghui Powder Processing Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), CPM Extrusion Group (US), Polimer Teknik (Turkey), IPCO AB (Sweden), and Tiermax Inc. (Canada).



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 228 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Low Carbon Footprint and Excellent Properties Rising Demand for Automobile Parts and Components Growing Preference for Long-Lasting and Sustainable Coatings

Restraints High Capital Investment and Set-Up Costs Environmental and Energy Consumption Concerns Associated with Powder Coating Equipment

Opportunities Rising Use of Powder Coatings on Wood and Plastics Increasing Applications in Shipbuilding and Pipeline Industries Technological Advancements and Innovations in Powder Coating Equipment

Challenges Limited Substrate Compatibility High Maintenance and Operational Costs



Companies Featured

Hillenbrand, Inc. (Coperion GmbH)

Buss AG

Hosokawa Micron Group

Yantai Wutai Chemical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Xtrutech Ltd.

Chongqing Degold Machine Co. Ltd.

Vortex Mixing Technology

Moriyama Corporation

BBA Innova AG

Yantai Donghui Powder Processing Equipment Co. Ltd.

CPM Extrusion Group

Polimer Teknik

IPCO AB

Tiermax Inc.

Dongsun Powder Processing Equipment Co. Ltd.

Yantai Yuanli Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Leistritz Extrusionstechnik GmbH

Shandong Shengshida Technology Co. Ltd.

Yantai Lingyu Powder Machinery Co. Ltd.

Micro Powder Tech

SBS Steel Belt Systmes S.R.L.

Steer World

SK Tools

