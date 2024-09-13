Rogers to Offer All-New iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium, and AirPods 4





TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life; Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, faster charging, water depth and temperature sensing, and the breakthrough health and fitness insights of watchOS 11; Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a stunning new black finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band; and a groundbreaking new lineup of AirPods models and features, including a brand-new design for AirPods 4.



Switch to Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network with the iPhone 16 lineup. Rogers covers over 2,300 communities across the country and is now #1 in awards for Canada’s most reliable mobile network as awarded by umlaut and Opensignal.2 Enjoy great savings with Rogers when you trade-in an eligible iPhone for the new iPhone 16 lineup. And with select 5G plans, you can enjoy promo credits when you finance your iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as well as special offers for connected devices.

Customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, with availability on Friday, September 20. The new Apple Watch and AirPods lineups are available for customers to pre-order starting today, with availability beginning Friday, September 20. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit rogers.com.

“Rogers is excited to offer the new iPhone 16 lineup on Canada's largest and most reliable 5G network, so our customers can enjoy Apple’s latest products built for Apple Intelligence, and incredible new features like Camera Control along with longer battery life,” said Phil Hartling, President of Wireless, Rogers. “Our 5G network offers customers a connection they can trust, and is one of the many reasons Canadians choose Rogers more than any other mobile service provider.”

iPhone 16 lineup

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are built for Apple Intelligence, the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. The iPhone 16 lineup also introduces Camera Control, which brings new ways to capture memories, and later this year, will help users quickly access visual intelligence to learn about objects or places, interact with information, and ask detailed questions to discover more about the world around them. The powerful camera system features a 48MP Fusion camera with a 2x Telephoto option, giving users two cameras in one, while a new Ultra Wide camera enables macro photography. The new A18 chip delivers a huge leap in performance and efficiency, enabling the most demanding AAA games, as well as a big boost in battery life. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in five bold colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, new creative capabilities with innovative pro camera features, stunning graphics for immersive gaming, and more — all powered by the A18 Pro chip. With Apple Intelligence, powerful Apple-built generative models come to iPhone in the easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver intelligence that is helpful and relevant while protecting user privacy. Camera Control unlocks new ways to easily interact with the advanced camera system and later this year, will enable a fast, intuitive way to tap into visual intelligence. Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone. Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio. The durable titanium design is strong yet lightweight, with larger display sizes, the thinnest borders on any Apple product, and a huge leap in battery life — with iPhone 16 Pro Max offering the best battery life on iPhone ever. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, white titanium, natural titanium, and desert titanium.

Powered by the same groundbreaking technology as Emergency SOS via satellite, iPhone 16 users are able to connect to the nearest satellite to send and receive texts, emoji, and Tapbacks over iMessage and SMS while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.3 Messages via satellite in iOS 18 are end-to-end encrypted.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models can be activated with an eSIM, a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card. With eSIM, users can quickly activate their cellular plan, store multiple cellular plans on the same device, and stay connected. Rogers supports eSIM Quick Transfer which allows users to transfer their existing plan to their new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation Rogers can digitally assign a user’s eSIM directly to their iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 features a refined design and brings new capabilities to the world’s most popular watch that make it even more powerful, intelligent, and sophisticated. Apple Watch Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch yet — making it more comfortable than ever — and offers the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch. It also features faster charging; water depth and temperature sensing; plus new health and fitness insights and intelligence in watchOS 11. Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium, in an array of stunning colors and finishes. Apple Watch Series 10 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available in a striking new black titanium finish, enhanced with features in watchOS 11 that make the most rugged and capable Apple Watch even better. Apple Watch Ultra 2 is an ideal partner for athletes and adventurers of all kinds, featuring the most accurate GPS in a sports watch,4 the brightest display of any Apple product, and up to 36 hours of battery life with regular use or up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode. watchOS 11 brings powerful new features to the best sports watch, with breakthrough insights from training load and the Vitals app; the Tides app; new customization options for the Action button; and more. Apple Watch Ultra 2 allows users to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, even without their iPhone nearby.

AirPods lineup

The new AirPods 4 are the most advanced and comfortable headphones Apple has ever created with an open-ear design. AirPods Max now come in five beautiful new colors, including midnight, starlight, blue, purple, and orange, and offer USB-C charging for more convenience.

On Canada’s largest and most reliable 5G network, Rogers customers can connect with confidence and in more places with the iPhone 16 lineup.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit rogers.com.

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

1 Apple Intelligence will be available as a free software update. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available in beta next month as part of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features rolling out in the months to come. It will be available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac with M1 and later, with device and Siri language set to U.S. English. Additional languages and platforms are coming over the course of the next year. Later this year, Apple Intelligence will add support for localized English in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. In the coming year, Apple Intelligence will expand to more languages, like Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish.

2 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audits in 2023-2024. For details visit www.umlaut.com/benchmarking. Rogers also won the national mobile network award for Canada for Reliability Experience in Opensignal's Reliability Experience — regional overview report released March 20, 2024 and updated July 8, 2024. Data collection Dec 1, 2023 - Feb 28, 2024. For details visit www.opensignal.com/2024/03/20/reliability-experience-regional-overview.

3 Apple’s satellite features are included for free for two years starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 14 or later. For Emergency SOS via satellite availability, visit support.apple.com/en-us/HT213426. Messages via satellite will be available in the U.S. and Canada in iOS 18. SMS availability will depend on carrier. Carrier fees may apply. Users should check with their carrier for details. Roadside Assistance via satellite is currently available in the U.S. with AAA and Verizon Roadside Assistance, and is launching in the U.K. with Green Flag this fall. Participating roadside assistance providers may charge for services, and iPhone users who are not members can take advantage of their roadside assistance services on a pay-per-use basis. Apple’s satellite services were designed for use in open spaces with a clear line of sight to the sky. Performance may be impacted by obstructions such as trees or surrounding buildings.

4 Based on route map and distance accuracy in challenging urban environments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/503d4477-e1b1-4fd5-8f21-286b6f88621d