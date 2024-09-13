PRISM MarketView Showcases Aclarion: Disrupting Chronic Pain Treatment with Nociscan AI Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView presents an exclusive Q&A with Brent Ness, CEO and Director of Aclarion, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACON). As a disruptive healthcare technology company focused on chronic low back pain, Aclarion is at the forefront of developing noninvasive tools to help physicians identify the source of pain in spinal discs, potentially revolutionizing the standard of care for this widespread and debilitating condition.





Aclarion's Nociscan platform, powered by augmented intelligence algorithms and biomarkers, represents a breakthrough in chronic pain treatment. With new commercial agreements, UK payer coverage for Nociscan and over $50 million invested in the company's AI platform, Aclarion is making significant strides toward standard-of-care status in the $134 billion U.S. chronic low back pain market. The company’s technology is protected by 40 issued patents and 12 pending applications.

Highlights from the Q&A:

Nociscan’s Significant Role in Clinical Trials Ness highlighted Nociscan’s selection in the ongoing LIFEHAB Trial in Norway, a randomized controlled study comparing treatment outcomes for patients with chronic low back pain. The trial aims to evaluate how Nociscan’s magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) biomarkers can assist in determining optimal treatment options. "We are pleased with the progress and look forward to seeing the data further support the use of Nociscan in predicting treatment success," Ness said.

Expansion in Research and Clinical Adoption The discussion touched on Aclarion’s growing momentum in clinical trials and research. "We’re awaiting results from a completed trial in Rome, and two NIH-funded studies in the U.S. examining Nociscan’s role in treating low back pain," Ness shared. Additionally, Aclarion’s CLARITY trial will enroll up to 300 patients across eight sites, aiming to validate Nociscan’s ability to improve surgical outcomes.

KOL Partnerships Driving Payer Coverage Aclarion has also made significant progress in securing payer coverage. "Key Opinion Leader (KOL) surgeons are vital in advocating for Nociscan and driving insurance coverage decisions. We’re working with 10 of the top spine surgeons globally, who see the clinical utility of our technology," Ness explained.

Strategic Growth in the U.S. Looking ahead, Aclarion is expanding its partnerships in key markets across the U.S., targeting the personal injury and worker compensation sectors with its proven Nociscan technology. "We believe the right diagnosis can make a significant difference for workers and insurance providers," Ness stated.





The full interview with Aclarion’s CEO Brent Ness can be found at: PRISM MarketView – Aclarion Q&A : https://prismmarketview.com/disrupting-chronic-pain-treatment-aclarions-nociscan-leads-the-way-in-identifying-painful-spinal-discs/

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives MRS data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About PRISM MarketView:

Established in 2020, PRISM MarketView is dedicated to the monitoring and analysis of small cap stocks in burgeoning sectors. We deliver up-to-the-minute financial market news, provide comprehensive investor tools and foster a dynamic investor community. Central to our offerings are proprietary indexes that observe emerging sectors, including biotech, clean energy, next-generation tech, medical devices and beyond. Visit us at prismmarketview.com and follow us on Twitter.

PRISM MarketView does not provide investment advice.

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PRISM MarketView, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together "PCG"). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its clients’ securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures.

