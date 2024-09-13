The Assembly Las Vegas by ACAMS will Feature 130+ Experts to Provide Insights on the Future of Financial Crime Prevention, Including Fraud, AI, Crypto and Gaming

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's anti-financial crime (AFC) landscape is rapidly shifting, with sophisticated fraud schemes and cryptocurrency-based money laundering tactics on the rise. To address these urgent threats, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating illicit finance, will convene AFC experts in Las Vegas, Nevada, from September 23-25.

The Assembly Las Vegas 2024 will cover the latest compliance priorities and regulatory developments, including the convergence of fraud and anti-money laundering (AML), advancements in AI and cryptocurrency, and how to form successful public-private partnerships. Attendees will gain insights from over 100 of the industry's leading experts from law enforcement, regulatory bodies and the private sector. The conference will feature a lineup of more than 50 informative sessions , delving into:

Anti-fraud tracks focused on authorized push payments, reimbursement schemes, nefarious use of technology and fighting fraud using AI tool;

Compliance implications of generative AI, including regulatory views, financial crime prevention use cases, staffing considerations and destructive applications;

How the United States Secret Service and Department of Justice(DOJ), in partnership with financial institutions, used a decades-old law to dismantle digitized defenses;

Regulatory updates and interagency guidance on bank, fintech, and banking as a service (BaaS) partnerships, including appropriate controls and best practices;

AML/Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) responsibilities for casinos and online gaming.

Interactive formats like “ask me anything” (AMA) sessions, open fishbowls, panel discussions and lightning rounds will encourage active participation and provide firsthand insights from industry leaders. A major highlight is the “straight talk” regulatory roundtable, where top regulators share priorities for the upcoming year, including common areas of concern across regulatory agencies and takeaways from recent enforcement actions.

Expert speakers include:

Jim Barnacle , Chief, Financial Crimes Section, Criminal Investigative Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI);

, Chief, Financial Crimes Section, Criminal Investigative Division, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Samuel Barnett , Policy Advisor, The Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC), U.S. Department of the Treasury;

, Policy Advisor, The Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes (TFFC), U.S. Department of the Treasury; Michael P. Grady , Chief, Bank Integrity Unit, U.S. DOJ, Criminal Division;

, Chief, Bank Integrity Unit, U.S. DOJ, Criminal Division; James Martinelli , Acting Associate Director for the Policy Division, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN);

, Acting Associate Director for the Policy Division, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN); Eric Ellis , Director for Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC);

, Director for Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering (BSA/AML) Policy, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC); Brandi N. Bynum , Acting Unit Chief - DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking, U.S. Department of Homeland Security;

, Acting Unit Chief - DHS Center for Countering Human Trafficking, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Jerome Elam, President and CEO, Trafficking In America Task Force;

President and CEO, Trafficking In America Task Force; Erin West , Deputy District Attorney, Santa Clara County, Office of the District Attorney.

, Deputy District Attorney, Santa Clara County, Office of the District Attorney. Claudia Quiroz, Director, National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team (NCET), Deputy Chief, Computer Crime & Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS), U.S. DOJ.

"These past few years have seen seismic shifts, forcing compliance professionals to adapt their strategies and tools—the landscape is not just changing; it is being fundamentally reshaped," said ACAMS CEO, Neil Sternthal. "During the Assembly Las Vegas, we will explore the latest methodologies for combating financial crime, from behavioral analytics in fraud detection to the integration of artificial intelligence in compliance frameworks. As global dynamics continue to evolve, the importance of our shared mission to safeguard the financial ecosystem has become ever more crucial.”

Assembly Las Vegas participants will also benefit from multiple networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with peers and industry leaders, fostering stronger collaborative ties across public and private sectors.

For more information on The Assembly Las Vegas 2024, please visit: https://www.acams.org/en/events/the-assembly/the-assembly-las-vegas

Members of the media who wish to attend the conference in person or virtually, can register by sending an email request to rdahlan@acams.org

