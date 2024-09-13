Outlook Therapeutics® Participates in the 2nd Annual Chardan Virtual Ophthalmology Conference Series

Webcast replay of fireside chat now available

ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company that achieved regulatory approval in the European Union and the United Kingdom earlier this year for the first authorized use of an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that the Company recently participated in the 2nd Annual Chardan Virtual Ophthalmology Conference Series.

Chardan’s 2nd Annual Virtual Ophthalmology Summit focused on age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetes-related ocular diseases and featured 8 companies pursuing various differentiated approaches in treating serious eye conditions, including Outlook Therapeutics. As part of the virtual event, Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer and Lawrence Kenyon, Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics participated in a fireside chat hosted by Daniil Gataulin, PhD, Senior Research Analyst at Chardan.

A video webcast of the fireside chat is now available here.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases, including wet AMD. LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) is the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission and MHRA Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD. Outlook Therapeutics is working to initiate its commercial launch of LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab gamma) in the EU and the UK as a treatment for wet AMD, expected in the first half of calendar 2025. In the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ is investigational, is being evaluated in an ongoing non-inferiority study for the treatment of wet AMD, and if successful, the data may be sufficient for Outlook to resubmit a BLA to the FDA in the United States. If approved in the United States, ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™, would be the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD.

