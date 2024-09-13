RIB Partners with ASI Group to Introduce an Unprecedented Specification Tool with SpecLive Manufacturer Solutions

ALPHARETTA, September 13, 2024 – RIB is thrilled to announce its latest product launch in partnership with ASI Group, aimed at elevating collaboration between building product manufacturers, distributors, facility owners, and architects. This collaboration introduces ASI Group, a leader in washroom accessories, toilet partitions, lockers, and visual display products, to RIB’s cutting-edge SpecLive suite, including SpecLive Assist and SpecLive Connect. These tools are designed to empower architects, engineers, and construction professionals by simplifying the specification process, making it faster and more efficient.

SpecLive Assist: Custom Product Configuration Made Easy

With SpecLive Assist, architects can quickly and efficiently configure and specify ASI products as the basis of design. This powerful tool integrates seamlessly with ASI's assets and other tools, allowing design professionals to select and tailor product specifications with just a few clicks. By eliminating the need for tedious research and manual specification creation, SpecLive Assist saves valuable time and effort, enabling users to focus on what truly matters – their projects.

Enhancing ASI’s commitment to providing the industry’s most innovative products and design assistance

ASI's broad portfolio of products, which includes washroom accessories, toilet partitions, lockers, and visual display products, will greatly benefit from SpecLive Assist. This tool allows users to configure and specify products from a dimensional, color, and technical standpoint, ensuring a perfect fit for their projects.

A Win-Win for Operations and Services

"We recognize that architects have less time than ever to research and customize their specifications," says Matt Johnson, Director of Manufacturer Solutions for RIB. "With SpecLive Assist, we aim to substantially reduce the amount of work needed to specify products accurately. This allows us to support both RIB's SpecLink user base and those who still rely on Microsoft Word documents for their project specification equally."

Driving Innovation in the AEC Industry

This partnership promises to transform the landscape of collaborative design, delivering unprecedented benefits to the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) community. By simplifying the specification process and providing high-quality, customized specs, RIB and ASI are committed to enhancing the customer experience and driving innovation in the AEC industry.

Looking Forward

RIB and ASI are excited to embark on this journey with RIB SpecLive Assist, empowering clients with efficient, tailored solutions for their project needs. “In an evolving construction industry market segment, that is faced with short timelines, value engineering, expectations of fast response, and one-click solutions, ASI’s specification generator will bring calm and an enhanced ease of doing business to the market,” says Mark Schiller, VP of Sales and Marketing for the ASI Group. “The collaboration with the RIB team to develop the tools that are important to the industry has resulted in another industry leading solution that has been added to the list of several that exist in the ASI portfolio.”

To learn more about ASI and configure your next specification with the ASI Specification Generator, visit asigroup.us/specgenerator and asigroup.us .

To learn more about SpecLive Assist and other RIB manufacturer solutions, reach out to RIB at (888) 273-7638, or visit RIB online.

About RIB

Driven by transformative digital technologies and trends, RIB is committed to propelling the industry forward and making engineering and construction more efficient and sustainable.

Throughout our 60-year history, our business has expanded its global footprint to incorporate more than 550,000 users and 2,600 talents, with the vision of transforming into a worldwide powerhouse that provides innovative software solutions to our core markets – while placing people at the heart of everything we do.

Managing the entire project lifecycle, from planning and construction, to operation and maintenance, the development of RIB’s portfolio of software solutions is driven by industry expertise, best practice and a passion to remain at the cutting edge of technology.

Ultimately, we connect people, processes and data in innovative ways to ensure our customers always complete projects within budget, on time and to high quality, while reducing their carbon footprints.

RIB Software is a proud Schneider Electric company.

About ASI Group

With operating units and offices in the United States, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Mexico, and China, and with sales in more than 50 countries, the ASI Group has expanded its ability to serve Architects, Building Owners, and Contractors all over the world.

The ASI Group is known for innovative products, speed to market, and the widest offering of materials and products for the washroom. They include: washroom accessories, toilet partitions, lockers, storage devices, and visual display products. Our family of companies work together with one mission in mind: To make our customers successful by providing value that exceeds price and an excellent service experience. Privately owned and operated since its inception, the ASI Group maintains flexibility to deliver unique products to suit our customers’ needs. Executing on a nimble business philosophy, we have built processes that allow us to ship more products in 48 hours than anyone else in our industry.



Press Enquiries

Andrea Rosario

Director of Marketing

Phone: +1 888-273-7638 x1310

Email: Andrea.Rosario@rib-software.com

