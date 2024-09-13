Bass Media Group Celebrates a 10-Year Legacy of Premium WordPress Maintenance and Web Design Services

Kingston upon Hull, United Kingdom, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Bass Media Group

For the past 10 years, Bass Media Group has championed personalized web design, hosting, and development services to clients globally. Since its founding in 2014 by expert developer Michal Windorpski, the company has dedicated itself to providing comprehensive offerings. From custom themes and plugins to SEO and responsive design, Bass Media Group meets the evolving needs of freelancers, small businesses, and white-label agencies. As the company grows, Bass Media Group is committed to granting its clients peace of mind and continuous results.

Michal became enchanted with programming and web development after seeing his cousin, who was an accomplished developer, build fascinating creations. Witnessing the power of this skill inspired Michal to grow his knowledge and apply it to problems he witnessed in the world. His independent spirit further prompted him to take his web development skills to the next level. However, the journey to business ownership didn’t come easy. Michal had one of his first businesses in his home country of Poland, but it took several years to launch Bass Media Group after immigrating to the UK in 2007.

Despite the difficulties of starting over in a new country, Michal never lost hope of turning his dreams into reality. As he worked to finance his business endeavors, Michal expanded his expertise in WordPress and applied these skills through freelance work. Once Bass Media Group officially launched, Michal found great success due to his diverse knowledge of web marketing, maintenance, and responsive web design, to name a few. The business has accumulated impressive accomplishments over the years thanks to its flexibility and commitment to client satisfaction.

Bass Media Group is well-known for its monthly WordPress care plans covered under a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. Clients can cancel or change their membership terms at any time by simply reaching out to Bass Media Group. These plans offer 24/7 uptime and security monitoring, daily website cloud backups, and many other features perfect for assisting business owners or freelancers. The company also offers four different monthly plans for web design, custom marketing, SEO, and web hosting support.

As Bass Media Group has attracted more clients, its team has grown alongside the demand. Michal’s niece, Julia, has become a valuable member of the company’s marketing and social media department, assisting clients with a variety of campaigns. Michal hopes to expand in the coming years, building a team that makes every client feel like family.

Schedule a call today to explore how Bass Media Group’s vast service offerings can bring value to your business.

Media Contact

Name: Bass Media Team

Email: contact@bassmediagroup.co.uk



