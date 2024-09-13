Discover Universal Truths In Book Penned By Extraterrestrials Through An Open-minded Human Conduit

Charleston, SC, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Those with a willing mind and open soul to the universe are about to have their lives changed forever.

In the cosmic guide The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments, extraterrestrial beings impart their wisdom on humanity through a series of interesting, thought-provoking, and consciousness-shifting ideas. This information, distilled into a printed book by chosen human Rion Baxter, serves as a catalyst for unraveling the hidden mysteries around us.

Rion Baxter was visited by extraterrestrial beings while at his home on the sacred Big Island of Hawaii. The beings had messages to share, which are now encapsulated in The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments. Entrusted with their profound wisdom, the author shares the being’s insightful musings and encourages readers to journey toward enlightenment and self-discovery.

"The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments is more than a book; it's a cosmic voyage," says the author. "Once you begin reading, there's no going back. Your perception of reality will be forever altered.”

The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments: Blueprint to Heaven on Earth 360 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Rion Baxter brings us his latest work, The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments. Rion's fascination with the cosmos and extraterrestrial life, combined with his knack for compelling storytelling, has made him a favorite among science enthusiasts. His previous works have been praised for their imaginative plots and intricate character development. Rion’s passion for exploring the unknown is evident in his writing, making each of his books a thrilling journey for readers. The Alien Gods: 10 Commandments is another testament to his exceptional talent.

