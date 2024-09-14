Taiwan Tourism’s Brand 3.0 Surges in New York “Taiwan - Waves of Wonder” the New Global Tidal Shift

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiwan Tourism Administration launches its newest brand 3.0 “TAIWAN - Waves of Wonder” on the most iconic digital billboards at the heart of Times Square. From now to October 10th, the revolutionary brand videos can be seen at One Times Square and the new digital billboards at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 42nd Street. Furthermore, the tourism office is collaborating with one of the city's largest tour bus companies to wrap two double-decker sightseeing buses with the hottest destination imagery from Taiwan. The buses will roam through New York’s iconic landmarks from now until November 24th. This initiative allows local New Yorkers and international tourists to witness Taiwan's diverse natural beauty, rich history and culture, while experiencing the fresh appeal of Taiwan tourism.



Taiwan officially launched its new tourism brand 3.0 in May with the dynamic slogan “Taiwan - Waves of Wonder” signifying a new era for Taiwan tourism. Its redesigned logo is inspired by fluid wave-lines and in an orange hue symbolizing the sunrise. It signifies Taiwan's incredible mountains, oceans, winding roads and railways. The design concept aims to highlight Taiwan's year-round travel appeal and convey that Every Season is Tourism Season in Taiwan. The unique charm of Taiwan promises to deliver continuous waves of surprises for international travelers.

New York’s marketing campaign integrates the 3.0 brand initiatives and Taiwan’s rich essence with a clear and concise execution. Given that New York City is the most densely populated city in the U.S. with nearly 8 million residents and over 50 million tourists visiting annually, this promotion is poised to bring Taiwan's trailblazing tourism image to the forefront, capturing the attention of both New Yorkers and international visitors at key popular hotspots.

To officially unveil the campaign, Taiwan's Tourism Administration New York Office held an exclusive event on September 12th at Times Square and offered a pre-release glimpse of the campaign to nearly a hundred local media and travel professionals. Ambassador Tom Chih-Chiang Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York, alongside Jin Juang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, and representatives from China Airlines and EVA Air joined together to kick off the event. The next-gen promotional video took over Times Square’s prime digital billboards and played non-stop for 15 minutes, leaving attendees thrilled and impressed by the immersive Taiwan tourism experience.

Additionally, Taiwan Tourism Administration is hosting a “Taiwan Tourism Brand 3.0 Social Media Giveaway” from now to September 30th. For a chance to a round-trip ticket from New York to Taipei - courtesy of China Airlines and EVA Air - and experience Taiwan firsthand, participants can enter by tagging three friends on Taiwan Tourism’s North American social media channels (Instagram @taiwantourism.na or Facebook @Tour Taiwan - America .) Additional contest entries are encouraged through snapping and sharing a photo or video of the Taiwan-branded digital video at Times Square or sightseeing buses, and tagging the official accounts.

Jin Juang, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's New York Office, emphasized Taiwan’s abundant natural ecology, diverse cultural heritage, year-round festivals, safe environments, friendly locals and unique culinary offerings, from night market snacks to Michelin-starred restaurants. She also highlighted Taiwan's convenient transportation options which all offer special promotions, including direct flights from New York via EVA Air and China Airlines, the Taiwan High-Speed Rail, Taiwan Railways, and various local sightseeing buses. Free half-day tours are offered to travelers in transit, making it incredibly easy to explore Taiwan. International visitors are warmly invited to discover Taiwan's breathtaking landscapes, delicious cuisine, and rich culture.

Ambassador Tom Chih-Chiang Lee of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York noted the similarities between Taiwan and New York, both known for their vibrant democracies, prosperous economies, and thriving cultural and artistic scenes. He expressed his hope that this Times Square promotion will further boost tourism in Taiwan, allowing New Yorkers and international visitors to discover Taiwan’s beauty.

For more information on Taiwan tourism, visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration https://eng.taiwan.net.tw .

Follow the social channels: Instagram @taiwantourism.na Facebook @Tour Taiwan - America

Contact:

Mini Kao

Taiwan Tourism Administration New York Office

ttany@tad.gov.tw

212-867-1632

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e937a4c0-0bc1-4a41-ba65-963a7fd97c5b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42c3a009-5498-4639-bf2c-b0abeec2f4c3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7971435a-31fc-46bf-a333-c03a703aebbe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/274ca22a-d52a-4afd-9edd-dd91e1fb0f1d