Exor Press Release - Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

| Source: Exor N.V. Exor N.V.

Amsterdam, 16 September 2024

EXOR N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Exor N.V. (AMS: EXO) (“Exor” or the “Company”) announces that, under the second tranche of the share buyback program of up to €125 million announced on 12 August 2024 (the “Second Tranche”), the Company has completed the following transactions on Euronext Amsterdam, CBOE DXE, Turquoise Europe and Aquis Exchange Europe:

EURONEXT AMSTERDAM

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
09 September 202415,89398.441,564,446.53
10 September 202429,05497.402,829,859.60
11 September 202428,89197.412,814,390.76
12 September 202421,17997.782,070,793.67
13 September 20244,62698.43455,348.28
TOTAL 99,643   9,734,838.84

CBOE DXE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
09 September 20244,91698.43483,865.66
10 September 202411,35097.161,102,750.11
11 September 202411,60297.411,130,186.79
12 September 20246,30097.86616,543.20
13 September 20242,07798.45204,472.76
TOTAL 36,245   3,537,818.51

TURQUOISE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
09 September 202493998.4392,428.02
10 September 202491997.7589,828.02
11 September 202488297.5186,005.58
12 September 202489397.8687,391.93
13 September 202441798.1640,932.47
TOTAL 4,050   396,586.03

AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE

Trading DateNumber of ordinary shares purchasedAverage price per share excluding fees (€)Total consideration excluding fees (€)
09 September 20241,67098.42164,358.73
10 September 20241,67797.28163,143.42
11 September 20241,62597.50158,436.20
12 September 20241,62897.83159,265.94
13 September 202462498.2261,289.65
TOTAL 7,224   706,493.94

After these purchases, the total invested amount under the second tranche is approximately €68 million for a total amount of 696,766 ordinary shares purchased.

As of 16 September 2024, the Company held in total 6,821,237 ordinary shares in treasury (3.09% of total ordinary issued share capital)1.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the share buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Exor’s corporate website under the Share Buyback section.

1 This corresponds to 0.95% of the total issued share capital including both ordinary shares and special voting shares.

Attachment


Attachments

Exor Press Release - W37-24 Buyback