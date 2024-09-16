Press release

Nokia and NL-ix deploy Deepfield for the largest IXP-based anti-DDoS protection for enterprises across Europe

A breakthrough case where an Internet Exchange Point (IXP) deploys a pan-European anti-DDoS solution

Improved DDoS protection would result in less or zero downtime for enterprises and other customers of the service

16 September 2024

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and NL-ix today announced the deployment of Nokia Deepfield Defender across NL-ix’s network, making it the biggest anti-DDoS solution for an internet exchange point (IXP) environment rolled out across Europe to better protect customers and operations by stopping DDoS attacks in seconds.

Utilized in the NL-ix network, Nokia Deepfield Defender detects DDoS using AI-driven big data analytics and drives mitigation directly on the Nokia FP5-based routers, which NL-ix is deploying across their entire network. Nokia’s advanced, high-performance DDoS security solution detects all types of DDoS quickly and accurately and drives agile, network-based mitigation on the existing Nokia routers, with minimal or no impact on customer traffic. The solution ensures advanced DDoS security to stay ahead of the latest generation of threats, scaling protection and adding security-enhanced service offerings to enterprises, especially those operating in critical industry segments.

The introduction of Deepfield Defender in NL-ix’s network represents a milestone in the evolution of Nokia’s security capabilities for webscale and IXP companies, making it a model to be replicated in the future.

Jan Hoogenboom, CEO at NL-ix said: “This is a big win as it’s not only the first security-enhanced service offering, but also the first anti-DDoS solution deployed by an IXP, demonstrating our place as a key innovator in Europe. Our DDoS protection will strive for zero downtime for enterprises, providing security across their entire area of operations. Our solution performs mitigation directly on Nokia routers instead of using a remote, dedicated scrubbing center, which maintains low latency and keeps transport costs down. As a result, we can act as a “one-stop-shop” for Europe-wide connectivity and security, where our customers don’t need to work with multiple parties or have complex arrangements to be protected by a third party.”

Jeff Smith, Vice-President and General Manager of Nokia Deepfield, said: “Security is becoming a paramount concern for everyone, especially as we are seeing shorter, distributed, more sophisticated and impactful DDoS attacks ramping up in the recent months. Our solution combines Deepfield Defender’s AI/ML-driven DDoS protection platform and Nokia’s sophisticated IP routers with our patented Secure Genome®, a unique cloud-based data feed that tracks the security context of the internet and has visibility into over 5 billion IPv4 and IPv6 addresses. These capabilities will empower NL-ix to improve protection for their European enterprise customers, while lowering costs, removing human errors, and improving NL-ix’s overall scale of security and automation.”

Resources and additional information:

Webpage: Nokia Deepfield Defender

Webpage: Nokia Deepfield Genome

Webpage: Nokia FP5 Network Processor

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About NL-ix

20 years ago we started NL-ix and decided to not only connect the main datacenters in the large hubs but also bring our IX to the doorstep of regional datacenters. By doing so, we offered smaller and medium-sized networks easy access to our Peering platform, and this gave birth to our distributed Internet Exchange.

We quickly recognized that our customer’s Interconnection needs to be stretched beyond Public Peering only and developed a complete portfolio of Interconnection services, enabling us to not only offer Peering but also partial & full Transit as well as inter-datacenter Transport services on a single port. A key factor in this was and still is, our resilient low-latency network that made instant European-wide Exchange and Transportation of traffic possible.

Today our complete portfolio is directly available in over 100 datacenters in Europe. A portfolio of services that is growing, as we are harnessing 20 years of knowledge and experience into new innovative services to better accommodate both our traditional and new customer’s needs; Adaptive Transit, a hybrid Peering & Transit service; Elastic Interconnect, a complete suite of Interconnection services for Enterprises as well as a growing number of direct connections to the most important Clouds. More information: www.nl-ix.net

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube